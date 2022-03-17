Skip to main content

Top Vols QB Target Iamaleava Trims Shortlist of Favorites

  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Elite QB Nicolaus Iamaleava Jr. has released a new list of top schools, including Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama, Miami and Oregon. 

The coveted signal-caller was recently on campus in Knoxville for a multi-day visit, which featured his entire family and thoroughly impressed the California family. He has plans to return to Tennessee next month for the "All Vol Weekend," which will allow him the opportunity to watch Tennessee's in-house spring scrimmage. 

Nico Iamaleava Latest Visit Photos

Nico Iamaleava Latest Visit Photos

Nico Iamaleava Latest Visit Photos

86C68035-9D51-4E34-B973-4F96E990CA40

Nico Iamaleava Latest Visit Photos

E6CECC93-8E17-4B39-B05D-7310DE1DDE6E

Nico Iamaleava Latest Visit Photos

Iamaleava has visited Oregon, Tennessee, and Miami since the first of the year, and he has maintained that he wants to take visits to Georgia and Alabama. Still, nothing has officially been set in stone other with those two other than setting the return trip to Tennessee. 

Tennessee remains in a solid position to land arguably the nation's top signal-caller, who plans to decide before the summer. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Credit Joey Halzle for leading the charge for the Vols in this recruitment and pushing Tennessee in a position to potentially land his commitment. 

Iamaleava and his family continue to work through the process, but the Vols have made plenty of headway to combat a strong surge from Oregon coming out of the January visit, and getting him back to campus next month will be essential for the Vols going into the home stretch of this recruitment. 

Iamaleava recently announced his transfer from Warren Central to Long Beach Poly, which is where he started his high school career. Long Beach Poly has been the home of numerous NFL stars, including Desean Jackson and Mercedes Lewis. 

Below is a look at Iamaleava's junior season highlights. 

836B917C-B645-495A-98F0-EB4CA5785039
Recruiting

Elite 2024 California WR Anderson Talks Vols Visit, Set to Return to Rocky Top Next Month

By Matt Ray26 minutes ago
B0995AE8-F89F-4B97-AF6E-DEFFBC76ABF1
Men's Basketball

For Tennessee, Confidence and Chemistry Pair with New and Old Faces for Fresh Start in Indianapolis

By Jake Nichols3 hours ago
WATCH: Sights and Sounds from Tennessee’s Practice in Indianapolis
Men's Basketball

WATCH: Sights and Sounds from Tennessee Practice in Indianapolis

By Jake Nichols5 hours ago
IMG_9883
Men's Basketball

Two ESPN Analysts Choose Vols to Cut Down Nets in NCAA Tournament

By Matt Ray5 hours ago
35D8ABD6-E787-483B-A316-958318B21E92
Men's Basketball

Four Things To Know About Tennessee's Matchup With The Longwood Lancers

By Matt Ray5 hours ago
4E77DA8A-FAA2-47B2-B1CC-3FB498936C41
Football

Tennessee Announces Return of Big Orange Caravan

By Matt Ray8 hours ago
CA7C57DA-96B2-44F3-8791-5EF34293AF48
Baseball

Tennessee Beats Eastern Kentucky for 150th Win of Tony Vitello Era

By Jake Nichols22 hours ago
USATSI_16594297_168390308_lowres
Football

Storylines to Watch Heading Into Vols Spring Practice

By Matt RayMar 15, 2022