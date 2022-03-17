Top Vols QB Target Iamaleava Trims Shortlist of Favorites

Elite QB Nicolaus Iamaleava Jr. has released a new list of top schools, including Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama, Miami and Oregon.

The coveted signal-caller was recently on campus in Knoxville for a multi-day visit, which featured his entire family and thoroughly impressed the California family. He has plans to return to Tennessee next month for the "All Vol Weekend," which will allow him the opportunity to watch Tennessee's in-house spring scrimmage.

Iamaleava has visited Oregon, Tennessee, and Miami since the first of the year, and he has maintained that he wants to take visits to Georgia and Alabama. Still, nothing has officially been set in stone other with those two other than setting the return trip to Tennessee.

Tennessee remains in a solid position to land arguably the nation's top signal-caller, who plans to decide before the summer.

Credit Joey Halzle for leading the charge for the Vols in this recruitment and pushing Tennessee in a position to potentially land his commitment.

Iamaleava and his family continue to work through the process, but the Vols have made plenty of headway to combat a strong surge from Oregon coming out of the January visit, and getting him back to campus next month will be essential for the Vols going into the home stretch of this recruitment.

Iamaleava recently announced his transfer from Warren Central to Long Beach Poly, which is where he started his high school career. Long Beach Poly has been the home of numerous NFL stars, including Desean Jackson and Mercedes Lewis.

Below is a look at Iamaleava's junior season highlights.