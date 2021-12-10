Skip to main content
    Top Vols Running Back Target Announces Commitment Plans

    Tennessee will host East Paulding (Ga.) running back Justin Williams for an official visit over the weekend. After the trip, Williams will return home and mull over a final decision with his family. Earlier this morning on social media, the Peach State talent announced the plans for his commitment and signing day process. 

    Williams will not make those following his recruitment wait long as he intends to commit and sign at 8:00 a.m. ET on December 15th, which is the first day of the early signing period. 

    Earlier this week, Williams announced his final two schools of Auburn and Tennessee. 

    The touted Peach State back will return to Knoxville this weekend for an official visit and the chance to re-connect with the Tennessee coaches, following back to back trips to Auburn. 

    Tennessee was in-home with Williams in between his visit to the Plains, which allowed them to remain a focal point. 

    "It was really good," Williams said of the home visit. "We just sat down and talked life, talked football, ate, and had some laughs, which is always fun."

    The visit allowed another opportunity for Williams's parents to bond with Heupel and Mack.

    "They enjoyed it," Williams said of his parents. "They just get to spend more time with coaches and ask questions about them, see how they are outside of football."

    The recruiting process in full-swing for the 6', 210lbs peach state running back, as the push to the finish line is on, he is trying to remain focused on the task at hand.

    "I'm just trying to find a place that is going to be the best fit for me," Williams said last week. "To have the best chance to get on the field and be successful. I just want to make sure I am surrounding myself with the best coaches possible that fit me."

