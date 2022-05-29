Top Vols Safety Target John Slaughter Closing In On Decision, Talks Weekend Visit to Rocky Top

Tennessee hosted a slew of top recruits for its Memorial Day "Rocky Top Palooza" recruiting event. Volunteer Country has updates from multiple guys after exiting with Tennessee. Touted Oxford (Miss.) safety John Slaughter shares his thoughts on the weekend trip to Rocky Top.

This trip allowed Slaughter more of an opportunity to bond with defensive coordinator Tim Banks.

"Just going over ball with Coach Banks," Slaughter said of the highlight of the trip. "Just learning the positions and knowing where I'd be on the field."

Each time Slaughter returns to Knoxville, he continues to build a stronger bond with Banks and Willie Martinez.

"I like how excited they are," Slaughter said of what he likes about the duo. They make me feel comfortable telling me where I'm going to be on the field, my place with the team, and how I have a chance to start."

The Vols staff feels he has a chance to play multiple roles on their defensive, if he were to come to Knoxville.

"Star, free safety, boundary, all three, actually," he said of what Tennessee has told him about his fit. "Just a lot of places. They like how I move well and how open my hips are, just that I can be versatile on defense."

For the last 30 minutes of the visit, Slaughter and family talked with Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel.

"Just getting me back, when am I getting back," Slaughter said of the closing conversation with Heupel. "He was just asking me about when I'd be ready to commit and make my decision."

But that decision timeline is still fluid. '

"At first, it was a week before my season starts," Slaughter said of this. Then I went to July 4, so I don't know. I might make my decision after my official visit. But I don't know right now."

Still coming out of his third visit with Tennessee, there is not much left for the coveted safety prospect to see from the Vols.

"I don't need to see much else [from Tennessee]," Slaughter said of this. "I got to see the school, talk ball, witness the environment and atmosphere, so nothing much."

So what is it he likes about Tennessee at this stage?

"The coaches, actually," he said of this. "They show a lot of love and make me feel comfortable at home. So just the coaches, atmosphere and recruits, like I said. Just other people in general."

The environment this weekend on Rocky Top was different this weekend, as Slaughter was able to connect with multiple top targets the Vols are recruiting, something he enjoyed.

"Just meeting other recruits and other top players who have committed," Slaughter said of the time spent with other prospects. "Talking to them about their decisions and just learning. "I'd say I spent the most time with Cristian (Conyer) and Jack (Luttrell). The same (message), just my decision time. They want me to get down here to build a good team for the Class of 2023 and the upcoming season."

Slaughter admitted after the opportunity to bond with those guys today that he likes the idea of playing in the same secondary as them at the next level.

Still, between now and a possible July decision timeframe, Tennessee will have to battle a couple of schools, including Florida State and Ole Miss.

"Ole Miss and Florida State are also in the mix," Slaughter said. " I have not seen Florida State yet but am supposed to be getting down there this upcoming month, so I'm looking forward to that. Top two right now are Ole Miss and Tennessee, though. I'm thinking about the visit to Florida State being official, so it probably will be an official visit. I don't think I'm going to take an official visit to Ole Miss."

The 6'2, 195lbs safety from Oxford (Miss.) currently holds double-digit Division 1 offers.