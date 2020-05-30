Fast-Rising DB Toriano Pride Talks Tennessee Offer, Recruitment, and More

Toriano Pride is a student-athlete at Lutheran North High School in Missouri. Pride plays the cornerback position for his high school football team. There have been schools already taking a notice into the 2022, three-star prospect.

Pride happens to take pride in his craft. "Technician" was the word used when Pride described himself and even mentioned he had good speed as well.

The recruiting process is beginning to produce the fruit of the labors for young Pride. Pride says, "my recruitment is currently going good right now. I'm beginning to pick up a lot more offers." Pride already holds over a dozen offers at the moment.

Amid all the offers, it is Auburn, Arkansas, and Missouri making the most noise for Pride. They are the three teams that Pride is, "hearing from mostly."

As a young defensive back, Pride already has a good frame with a nice skillset which is where much of this attention is coming from. What specifically is it, that has the coaches buzzing? Pride says, "My technique at my position, I'm physical, and how I play the ball," is the common review he hears amongst those recruiting him.

On March 27th, Tennessee extended an offer to Toriano Pride. The Vols joined a currently growing list. Arkansas, Auburn, Florida St, Oklahoma St, Texas Tech, Missouri, and a few others have already offered the mid-west prospect.

The Tennessee offer 'meant a lot' to be Pride. Pride followed that by stating, "I'm looking forward to getting to know the staff and building a relationship with Coach Ansley."

The message from Tennessee/Ansley was simple. 'They' really liked what was seen on tape and Pride was even told, "he could see me as the next great Tennessee DB." As big as an honor as that is, that lofts some heavy weight as well when you think about all the defensive backs that have played at Tennessee.

Tennessee may have one of the strongest appeals to young defensive prospects, but defensive backs specifically. The history that Pruitt and Ansley have with defensive backs is undeniable. Pride was quick to point out that, that was a "good thing" to him. "They have produced plenty of defensive backs, and I would love to be one of the next."

Moving forward, Pride seems to have an interest in the Vols. It was mentioned that taking a trip to campus to see everything would be nice. Pride will more than likely see a virtual tour before a physical trip is in the possibilities. Pride just wants to "build a relationship with the staff and especially his positional coach" as the process continues.

Pride is rated as the 8th prospect in Missouri and the 34th best cornerback for 2022, according to 247 Sports.