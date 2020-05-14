Volunteer Country
Top Stories
VR2
Football
Men's Basketball

Four-Star  Edge Rusher Travali Price Remains a High Priority For Vols, Breaks Down Recruitment

Matthew Ray

6'4", 250lbs edge rusher, Travali Price, is one of the many prized recruits in the state of North Carolina for the 2021 cycle. Price holds over 20 Division 1 offers, and he is being prioritized by many of those teams during the COVID-19 recruiting shutdown. VR2 on SI recently caught up with him to break down his recruitment. 

Price said on teams prioritizing him during this time, "well, the visits have shutdown for sure, but they all seem to be interested. They all have some time, so they have been talking, and we have been communicating for sure." 

At Tennessee, the Volunteers staff is recruiting Price by committee. He said, "They have been extremely busy with me. Coach Pruitt, Coach Felton, Coach Brumbaugh, and Coach Ansley have been consistent with contacting me."

He added on the message from the Tennessee coaches, "their message is that I can fit multiple positions and that I am a great fit for their program."

He added on the growth of the relationship with Tennessee, "the four before, and Coach Graham have all been constantly talking with me. I have a great relationship with all of them. They make me feel really comfortable." 

While Tennessee is in a good spot for Price, with this continued recruitment, there is more he wants to see. 

He added, " I saw the facilities and talked with the coaches, and that was great. I want to see the campus and definitely feel the game-time atmosphere. It seems like a great place, and I want to see more." 

While some recruits have hopped in recruiting classes to secure a spot, Price is not on the same trajectory. He said, "the timeline is October for me. I want to take my officials and spend some quality time with the schools that I choose to make sure I get the right fit and make the right choice."

He said on what that decision will come down to, " my factors are a good education, family atmosphere, good coaching, playing time, and teaching to get to the next level."

When asked what one of these schools would get in him, he said, "a humble man, a hard worker, a winner, and a great teammate." 

Price is currently rated as the 21st weak-side defensive end in the country, by 247 Sports. 

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Recruiting Chat: 5-12-20

Recruiting Chat: 5-12-20

Matthew Ray

by

Treymaust99

Fast-Rising QB Stephen Curry Jr. Breaks Down Virtual Visit to Tennessee

Fast-Rising QB Stephen Curry Jr. Breaks Down Virtual Visit to Tennessee and more

Matthew Ray

Highly Sought After WR Isaiah Horton "Feels Like A Number One Priority' for Tennessee

Ensworth WR Isaiah Horton breaks down recruitment

David May

Four-Star In-State WR Taylor Groves 'Feels Like a Priority for Tennessee', Talks Recruitment and More

Four-Star In-State WR Taylor Groves 'Feels Like a Priority for Tennessee', Talks Recruitment and More

David May

Watch: Peyton Manning Shares Who His Toughest Individual Opponent Was During NFL Career

Peyton Manning Shares Who His Toughest Individual Opponent Was During NFL Career

Matthew Ray

5-12-20 Recruiting Chat Recap

5-12-20 Recruiting Chat Recap

Matthew Ray

Vols QB Bailey Sends Out Message to Two Coveted Five-Star Recruits to Join Him on Rocky Top

Matthew Ray

Who is Left and Who is Next on the Recruiting Trail for Tennessee?

A breakdown of Tennessee's top remaining targets and their recruitment plans

Matthew Ray

Vols Among Finalists For Top DL Target Who Will Announce His Decision This Weekend

Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins has released his finalists and will announce a decision this weekend

Matthew Ray

Trey Smith to be Honored as Pat Summitt Ignite Greatness Award Winner

Trey Smith to be Honored as Pat Summitt Ignite Greatness Award Winner

Matthew Ray