Four-Star  Edge Rusher Travali Price Remains a High Priority For Vols, Breaks Down Recruitment

6'4", 250lbs edge rusher, Travali Price, is one of the many prized recruits in the state of North Carolina for the 2021 cycle. Price holds over 20 Division 1 offers, and he is being prioritized by many of those teams during the COVID-19 recruiting shutdown. VR2 on SI recently caught up with him to break down his recruitment.

Price said on teams prioritizing him during this time, "well, the visits have shutdown for sure, but they all seem to be interested. They all have some time, so they have been talking, and we have been communicating for sure."

At Tennessee, the Volunteers staff is recruiting Price by committee. He said, "They have been extremely busy with me. Coach Pruitt, Coach Felton, Coach Brumbaugh, and Coach Ansley have been consistent with contacting me."

He added on the message from the Tennessee coaches, "their message is that I can fit multiple positions and that I am a great fit for their program."

He added on the growth of the relationship with Tennessee, "the four before, and Coach Graham have all been constantly talking with me. I have a great relationship with all of them. They make me feel really comfortable."

While Tennessee is in a good spot for Price, with this continued recruitment, there is more he wants to see.

He added, " I saw the facilities and talked with the coaches, and that was great. I want to see the campus and definitely feel the game-time atmosphere. It seems like a great place, and I want to see more."

While some recruits have hopped in recruiting classes to secure a spot, Price is not on the same trajectory. He said, "the timeline is October for me. I want to take my officials and spend some quality time with the schools that I choose to make sure I get the right fit and make the right choice."

He said on what that decision will come down to, " my factors are a good education, family atmosphere, good coaching, playing time, and teaching to get to the next level."

When asked what one of these schools would get in him, he said, "a humble man, a hard worker, a winner, and a great teammate."

Price is currently rated as the 21st weak-side defensive end in the country, by 247 Sports.