2021 Four-Star ATH Tray Curry talks Vols, Recent Top Schools List

Matthew Ray

Bradley Central HS (TN) athlete Tray Curry released his top list of schools over the weekend, and Tennessee made the cut, along with several other SEC programs. Curry is one of the more dynamic athletes from the state of Tennessee, and he talks about the Vols and more here. 

For Curry, there is not a lot of separation on his list of schools, which he said, " well, first of all, the ten schools on the list have a good coaching staff that I think will help me get better and develop me as a better person and a player." His full list is featured below. 

Curry said on his relationship with Tennessee, "my relationship with Tennessee really hasn't grown as much, but they see me fitting in as a wide receiver or defensive back."

Curry's still working through the virtual recruiting world, but he is still handling things as he would if it were wide open. The virus has had no impact on his thought process in relation to staying closer to home. He said, "ever since the outbreak of this virus it really hasn't changed my opinion on where I want to go or how far I want to travel for school."

As far as a timeline for a decision, Curry said, " hopefully before the start of my senior year." 

Curry is rated as the 272nd overall prospect in the nation for the 2021 cycle, according to ESPN.

