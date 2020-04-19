Tennessee Makes List of Favorites for Dynamic In-State Athlete

Tennessee has made the list of schools for a dynamic in-state athlete from Bradley Central HS. Tray Curry released his top 10 today, and the Vols joined several of the nation's premiere programs on it.

Tray Curry Top 10

Tennessee has recruited Curry for an extended period, and it remains to see where he could play at the next level. Curry played running back, wide receiver, and even in the defensive backfield for Bradley last season.



With his athleticism and frame, Curry could play any of those positions or even tight end or linebacker in college. He has continued to develop a relationship with Tee Martin, which could indicate he is liked as a receiver by the Vols, but depending on where they stand on numbers, he could end up at another position.

Curry is rated as the nation's 391st overall prospect and the 10th overall prospect from the state of Tennessee. He also holds offers to play Division 1 basketball as well.