Volunteer Country
Top Stories
VR2
Football
Men's Basketball

Tennessee Makes List of Favorites for Dynamic In-State Athlete

Matthew Ray

Tennessee has made the list of schools for a dynamic in-state athlete from Bradley Central HS. Tray Curry released his top 10 today, and the Vols joined several of the nation's premiere programs on it.

Tray Curry top 10
Tray Curry Top 10

Tennessee has recruited Curry for an extended period, and it remains to see where he could play at the next level. Curry played running back, wide receiver, and even in the defensive backfield for Bradley last season.

With his athleticism and frame, Curry could play any of those positions or even tight end or linebacker in college. He has continued to develop a relationship with Tee Martin, which could indicate he is liked as a receiver by the Vols, but depending on where they stand on numbers, he could end up at another position.

Curry is rated as the nation's 391st overall prospect and the 10th overall prospect from the state of Tennessee. He also holds offers to play Division 1 basketball as well.

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Weekly Recruiting Chat: 4-18-20

Weekly Recruiting Chat: 4-18-20

Matthew Ray

by

Matthew Ray

The Three Biggest Storylines That Would Have Been Watched in Today's Scheduled Orange and White Game

The Three Biggest Storylines that Would Have Been Watched in Today's Scheduled Orange and White Game

Matthew Ray

by

Bassmaster_vol

Position Preview: Is Tennessee's RB Room Set for a Surge in 2020 Under Jay Graham?

Position Preview: Is Tennessee's RB Room Set for a Surge in 2020 Under Jay Graham?

Matthew Ray

by

Jodean85

Watch: Tennessee Releases Heartfelt Video in Lieu of Orange and White Game

Watch: Tennessee Releases Heartfelt Video in Lieu of Orange and White Game

Matthew Ray

Fast-Rising Offensive Lineman Bronson Laney Talks Recruitment, Vols, and More

Fast-Rising 2022 Offensive Lineman Bronson Laney Talks Recruitment, Vols, and More

Brandon Martin

by

Jodean85

Georgia ATH 'Overwhelmed with Excitement' After Latest Offer from Vols

Georgia ATH 'Overwhelmed with Excitement' After Latest Offer from Vols

Dale Dowden

Elite Defensive Tackle Lists Tennessee in Final 3

Elite Defensive Tackle Payton Page Lists Tennessee in Final 3

Matthew Ray

Watch: Tee Martin Shares Hilarious Video in Response to UT Callout Challenge

Watch: Tee Martin Shares Hilarious Video in Response to UT Callout Challenge

Matthew Ray

Coveted Four-Star WR JJ Jones Breaks Down List of Favorites, Interest in Tennessee

Coveted Four-Star WR JJ Jones Breaks Down List of Favorites, Interest in Tennessee

Matthew Ray

Sunshine State RB High on Vols After Offer, Could 'Envision' Being a Vol

Sunshine State RB Kedrick Debron High on Vols After Offer, Could 'Envision' Being a Vol

Dale Dowden