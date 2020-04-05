Volunteer Country
Massive 2021 Defensive Tackle High on Vols, Details Recruitment

Matthew Ray

Tyas Martin is the number one prospect from the state of Arkansas in 2021, and he has plenty of schools trying to pull him out of the Razorback State, including Tennessee. Martin opens up on his recruitment and more here.

The 6'4, 315lbs, defensive tackle, said on the schools he is hearing from the most, "Tennessee, Texas, Mississippi State, Alabama, Georgia, Michigan State, Michigan, and Virginia Tech."

Tennessee has one of their new on-field coaches handling Martin's recruitment in tight ends coach Joe Osovet. Martin said, "he has been telling me to keep working out and doing what I am doing, just stuff like that." Below is a quick clip of Martin from his junior season.

Martin visited Tennessee at the first of February, and he said of that trip, "it is a big campus. I like the academic program. It is like a family down there, so that is good." Martin plans to major in Sports Management when he arrives at the campus of his choosing.

Texas is another program standing out for Martin, and the Longhorns are not too far from home. He said, "I was going down there during the spring, but obviously it got canceled. They are telling me they are still high on me, and they think I can make an immediate impact if I come down there."

All of the schools involved in Martin's recruitment see the big man as a disruptor on the interior of the defensive line. He said, "They see me as a 3-tech or at the nose."

Martin said as a player, "I am a leader, a physical player who wants to win, and holds myself accountable."

Martin is using that accountability during this uncertain time to continue perfecting his craft. He said, "I am conditioning a lot, still doing weights, and for my techniques, I just go in the backyard and work on my techniques. Ball get off and quickstep, just stuff like that."

Martin said on his timeline, "I think I may make a decision in the season or after the season, and then take my official visits when football starts back, just game visits."

Martin said for a school to lock him down and get his commitment, he needs to see, "from a coaching standpoint, just being loyal. Showing that it is a family there, and showing that it is a place I can come in and play right away."

Tennessee has an immediate need that must be filled on the defensive line with the 2021 class, which is why the Vols have prioritized Martin to this point.

Martin is rated as the top-ranked prospect in Arkansas and the 22nd defensive tackle prospect in the country according to Rivals.com.

