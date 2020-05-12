Volunteer Country
Vols Among Finalists For Top DL Target Who Will Announce His Decision This Weekend

Matthew Ray

Tennessee will look to continue its strong r momentum on the recruiting trail later this weekend. One of their top defensive line targets has announced his six finalists and will also make a college decision this Sunday.

Gaffney High School's Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins is the top player in the State of South Carolina, and he is a top target for major ACC and SEC programs, and his list of finalists reflects that. 

Tennessee has surged in the race for his services, but there is still plenty of work to be done. Georgia and South Carolina are not going away in this one, and both may be in as good of a position as Tennessee is. 

Ingram-Dawkins will announce his decision on Sunday at 3 PM EST, according to his social media accounts. Jimmy Brumbaugh has been effective on the recruiting trail for Tennessee so far, but this is his first major showdown, and time will only tell if he can pull it off. 

Analysis of Ingram-Dawkins:

Explosive athlete who has added 30lbs of good weight. Agile and athletic for his 6'5 300lbs frame, and moves well in space. A nightmare mismatch for opposing offensive linemen. Excels in any technique which is likely why he is so coveted by college coaches. Ability to use hands to rip and pull linemen is uncanny for a high school prospect, and he has perfected this to be efficient and effective in both phases of the game. Guy with a high floor and even higher ceiling. A multi-year starter at a major Power 5 program. 

