Volunteer Country
Top Stories
VR2
Football
Men's Basketball

Vol Commit Flips to NC State

Brandon Martin

Jeremy Pruitt and his Tennessee staff went on an absolute recruiting tear in April and May of this season. While the Vols were able to land a multitude of elite talent in that window, players that they had coveted for some time, it did create some issues for the Vols. Tennessee has multiple areas that they still need to address in the 2021 class, but with the massive wave of players that the Vols added starting in late March, the class was filling up and there was a bit of a numbers crunch. It was expected that the Vols could lose some of the commits that had been in the class with the newer additions taken into account. The first of those decommitments occurred today, as three-star athlete Nate Evans of Fred Cox High School (Virginia Beach, VA) chose to leave the Vols and commit to North Carolina State instead.

Evans is a versatile athlete that is capable of playing multiple positions on both sides of the ball, a trait that made him intriguing to Jeremy Pruitt and now to Dave Doeren. At 6’1” and 180 pounds, Evans is most likely a corner at the next level. Evans is quicker than he is fast, showing good change of direction, fluid hips, and solid ball skills. His good height and long arms help him when trying to jam a receiver, trying to knock down a ball, or going for an interception. Evans does show that his time on offense translates to the defensive side of the ball when trying to force a turnover. Evans is scrappy, breaks on balls well, and looks to be dangerous in zone coverage when he can play back an break on balls and receivers outside. He has the frame, arms, and fluid back pedal and turn to work in man coverage as well. Evans has pretty good speed, but elite SEC or ACC receivers could give him problems in man coverage. If put in one-on-one situations, Evans will need to rely on his length and technique to neutralize faster receivers. While he is a bit raw at this point, solid positioning coaching can help Evans develop the tools he needs to become a complete corner to thrive in man or zone schemes. Wolfpack defensive back coach Brian Mitchell will have a raw, but talented player to attempt to develop. Evans will also need to add some muscle and weight to his frame to hold up better against the run. While Evans is a willing tackler, he needs to focus on his form, but added strength and size will help him against the bigger backs he will face in the ACC. Overall, Evans should add some weight and be an asset as a zone corner that can help against the run early for the Wolfpack, and as his technique grows, should be able to develop into a complete corner that can help his defense on significant snaps.

For Tennessee, the Vols lose one of the players that had been committed to them the longest in the 2021 class, as Evans committed on a visit on November 10th of 2019. Evans was looked at by Tennessee as a versatile athlete, most likely to land in the defensive backfield at corner or safety. The Vols have added four-stars Kamar Wilcoxson, De’Shawn Rucker, and Kaemen Matley that could all potentially end up in the defensive backfield at safety or corner, or more positions in Marley's case. The Vols also still have Elijah Howard and Jordan Mosely that are versatile players and could see work at corner. The Vols are also still pursuing five-star corner Isiah Johnson from West Virginia, De'Juan Warren, the number one JUCO corner in the nation, four-star Damarius McGhee from Pensacola, FL, and fast-rising JUCO Corner Khyree Jackson from East Mississippi Community College. Corner is still a need for the Vols, and they are likely to take a few more in the 2021 class if they can land them, but they still have good options left on the boa d that they are in good positions with. 

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Tennessee Football Releases Story of When Pruitt First Met Majors

Matthew Ray

All Day Tennessee Vols Chat

All Day Tennessee Vols Chat

Matthew Ray

by

Jodean85

Watch: ESPN's Ryan McGee Honors Johnny Majors with Touching Tribute Video

Watch: ESPN's Ryan McGee Honors Johnny Majors with Touching Tribute Video

Matthew Ray

Tennessee Announces 'Smokey's Sprint' a Virtual 5K for July

Tennessee  Announces 'Smokey's Sprint' a Virtual 5K for July

Matthew Ray

Watch: Vols RB Commit Cody Brown Does It All in Touchdown Filled Highlight Reel

A look at the highlights of 2021 Tennessee Vols Football Commitment Cody Brown

Matthew Ray

Flip Factor: A Look at Several Target Tennessee Could Flip into Their 2021 Class

Tennessee has a chance to flip commitments of several key targets, and we take a look at them here.

Matthew Ray

Jeremy Pruitt Pens Letter on Loss of Johnny Majors

Jeremy Pruitt Pens Letter on Loss of Johnny Majors

Matthew Ray

Johnny Majors Leaves a Legacy as Perhaps Most Important Volunteer

With the passing of Johnny Majors, there is time for reflection. Majors was one of the most influential men in college football history as a player and coach, and is perhaps the most import Volunteer.

Brandon Martin

by

bigalvol

Tennessee Coaches Release Unified Statement in Response to Current Events

The Tennessee Athletic Department has released a statement in regard to the current events across the country

Matthew Ray

by

Tennessee Tom

High Priority In-State Offensive Tackle William Parker Goes In-Depth on Recruitment, Decision Timeline

Coveted in-state offensive tackle William Griffin talks Tennessee and more

Matthew Ray