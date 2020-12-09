FootballMen's BasketballWomen's BasketballBaseballVR2RecruitingPodcasts
Search

Vol Legacy Hayden Discusses Winning Mr. Football

Author:
Publish date:

Dallan Hayden is one of the hottest names on the 2022 recruiting trail. His recruitment was surging before the September 1st contact period for Juniors opened up, and it has not slowed down since, especially given his on-field production. 

Hayden has had teams like Ohio State, Georgia, Notre Dame, Tennessee, and Oregon reaching out to him, among numerous others during his award-winning Junior campaign. 

Yesterday, he won Mr. Football in the state of Tennessee's toughest division, DII-AAA. He said after winning the award, "it means a lot and is very exciting." 

Hayden ran for 2,010 yards and 24 touchdowns on 232 carries this season in only nine games of work, as Christian Brothers season was shortened due to COVID-19. 

His efforts helped him join his older brother, Chase, as the second in the family to win the prestigious award. The younger Hayden said, "It just means a lot to me to be the second Hayden to win the award." He will have the chance to repeat just like his brother did next season. 

But for Dallan, it is more about team success, as he said what's next for him is, "I wanna get out of the first round of the playoffs." 

Dallan is the son of former Tennessee running back, Aaron Hayden, who has been a great ambassador for the program, especially in the Memphis-area. You can watch Hayden's highlights below. 

A993CE25-7A76-4C5E-ABFA-DD474033A841
Football

Vols TE Jordan Allen Enters Transfer Portal

2021 QB Kaidon Salter
Football

Vols QB Commit Announces Signing Plans

9E534171-F348-446D-A183-26B3298C9A59
Football

Alabama DB Gaston Breaks Down Latest Offer From Tennessee

Dallan Hayden vs John Paul II 9/18
Recruiting

Vol Legacy Hayden Discusses Winning Mr. Football

1600376150_Graham-2020_gs_t400_h3d283423d6973affbe3434b05954567162ae632a
Football

Vols Assistant Graham Among Rumored Candidates for Shane Beamer's Inaugural Staff

Screen Shot 2020-12-08 at 10.38.32 PM
Men's Basketball

Nichols: 12th-ranked Tennessee basketball gives fans a breath of fresh air in season-opening win over Colorado

8D24B66B-8647-41CD-94CC-A2D1DBCF0ECF
Men's Basketball

WATCH: Tennessee releases electric hype video ahead of season opener against Colorado

17A5523D-9D63-419C-B210-7BE82916B630
Men's Basketball

Tennessee men’s basketball: four returning faces to watch

BF1666B0-C58A-48C5-B6F6-C289C1BF13DA
Recruiting

Coveted WR Nixon Announces Plans to Sign With Tennessee During Early Signing Period