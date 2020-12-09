Vol Legacy Hayden Discusses Winning Mr. Football

Dallan Hayden is one of the hottest names on the 2022 recruiting trail. His recruitment was surging before the September 1st contact period for Juniors opened up, and it has not slowed down since, especially given his on-field production.

Hayden has had teams like Ohio State, Georgia, Notre Dame, Tennessee, and Oregon reaching out to him, among numerous others during his award-winning Junior campaign.

Yesterday, he won Mr. Football in the state of Tennessee's toughest division, DII-AAA. He said after winning the award, "it means a lot and is very exciting."

Hayden ran for 2,010 yards and 24 touchdowns on 232 carries this season in only nine games of work, as Christian Brothers season was shortened due to COVID-19.

His efforts helped him join his older brother, Chase, as the second in the family to win the prestigious award. The younger Hayden said, "It just means a lot to me to be the second Hayden to win the award." He will have the chance to repeat just like his brother did next season.



But for Dallan, it is more about team success, as he said what's next for him is, "I wanna get out of the first round of the playoffs."

Dallan is the son of former Tennessee running back, Aaron Hayden, who has been a great ambassador for the program, especially in the Memphis-area. You can watch Hayden's highlights below.