Vols Become ‘Serious Contender’ for Elite QB Davis After Visit

Tennessee hosted 2024 Catawba Ridge (S.C.) quarterback Jadyn Davis on Wednesday. The elite signal-caller is widely viewed as one of the best at the position regardless of class, and the trip to Knoxville marked his first opportunity to connect with Josh Heupel’s staff. Following the visit, Davis discussed the trip with VR2 on SI.

“I just enjoyed interacting with everyone, honestly,” Davis said. “They showed me and my brother great hospitality.”

Davis picked up an offer from Tennessee earlier this year, and he is currently the only player on the board for his class.

Davis lived in the state for a short time, so he is familiar with the scenery, but he was impressed by the campus in Knoxville.

“The campus is beautiful,” he said. “I loved it. I like how everything that an athlete would need is literally right next to each other. My favorite room by far was the Peyton Manning room. Hope to have my own room like that one day.”

Davis referred to Manning as the “GOAT” in an interview with VR2 on SI following his offer from the Tennessee staff, so checking off that room was a big moment for him.

The prized talent had an opportunity to connect with Josh Heupel and Joey Halzle during the trip. He got to see firsthand an example of their work at the position and how they have developed the players in their system.

“Coach Heupel, Coach Halzle, and I had great conversation,” Davis said. “Just showing me how they have developed Quarterbacks by showing how the Quarterback was the season before they got there, then showing me the drills and the process, and then showing the following season. You could really see the improvement.”

Davis, who holds offers from multiple major powers, has made several stops since the recruiting world re-opened, and this trip to Knoxville opened the door for the Vols to join the race for his services as he plans to return soon.

“I definitely have plans to return to Tennessee,” he said. “Coach Heupel told me he wanted me to come to a game this fall and then during the off-season where we could go hang out at a basketball game. They definitely impressed me and did enough to be a serious contender.”

Below is a look at Davis’s highlights.