Vols Brooks Named Ray Guy Punter of the Week

Matthew Ray

Tennessee was not able to sustain much success against Georgia this weekend, but one player on the team was more than efficient during the contest. Paxton Brooks was named the Ray Guy Award Punter of the Week, 

"The Ray Guy Award Punter of the Week is presented to the best NCAA Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) punter in college football for a specific week of play as determined by the committee. The winner must display leadership, self-discipline and have a significant, positive impact on his team's success. Character and educational excellence are also considered as factors in determining the winner. Brooks, a two-time SEC Academic Honor Roll honoree and 2019 CoSIDA Academic All-District 3 selection, averaged 47.2 yards per punt against a then-No. 3/3 Georgia in Athens last Saturday, recording two 50-plus yard punts, including a 55 yarder. He finished with 283 total punting yards against the Bulldogs. The nomination marks the first weekly honor for Brooks, a Lexington, S.C. native, who is currently on the watchlist for the Ray Guy Award. Final candidates will be announced on November 10."

Brooks has averaged 42.4 yards per punt over his three-year career in Knoxville. Brooks is currently tied for punts pinning teams inside the 20 yard-line with five. He has been a true asset for Tennessee's specialists so far, allowing the Vols to flip field position when offensive drives stall. 

Tennessee will host Kentucky at Noon ET on the SEC Network this Saturday.

Photo credit: Tennessee Athletics Communication

