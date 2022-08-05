Vols CB Target Announces Commitment Date, Finalists

Tennessee hosted Baton Rouge (La.) cornerback Jordan Matthews for an official visit over the weekend of June 24th. Since returning home from that visit, Matthews has worked towards making his college decision, which it appears he is now ready to do as he announced yesterday via social media.

Matthews has taken a trip to see each finalist over the last two months, with his most recent stop being at Texas to end out the month of July. Sources have indicated that visit went very well for the talented cornerback, and the Longhorns are likely the biggest competition for the Vols heading into Matthew's planned decision.

Tennessee has made up serious ground and getting Matthews and family to campus for an official visit to end the month of June was huge for them to see what the Vols have to offer.

"I went tubing on the Tennessee River," Matthews told Volunteer Country following the official visit. "I've been wanting to do that for a little minute now. Just hanging out with the guys. They were real genuine. Real welcoming. They weren't shy. They were energetic and everything. That's something I like."

Matthews' comfort level with the entire Tennessee staff has been key in them staying near the top of this recruitment.

"Since they've been here, they've been with me from the start," Matthews said following the June official visit. "They've been liking me. Coach Martinez, when he came to one of my practices, he fell in love with me and everything. And I fell in love with him and everything. I really like the program. Coach Banks, what he's doing, he's been succeeding at every program he's been to. I feel like he could succeed at Tennessee and I could be a part of that. I love Coach Heupel and he loves me. Our bond grew as the weekend went on. He's a real genuine guy. He's not some head coaches that are real, you know, I don't want to take time with my recruits. He doesn't care. Whatever you want to talk about, he's comfortable talking about it. He helped me this whole weekend."

Each team will continue to recruit the prized target down stretch and make final pitches over the next ten days.