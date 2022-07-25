Skip to main content

Vols DL Target Osborne Announces Commitment Date, Time

  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Long time Tennessee defensive line target Hunter Osborne announced the date and time of his college commitment.

Osborne, a standout at Hewitt-Trussville (Ala.), plans to reveal his college decision on August 1st at 6pm CT.

Alabama has been the team trending with the in-state prospect of late, but Tennessee, Clemson and Texas are all refusing to go away in this battle. The Vols have a long-standing relationship through Rodney Garner.

"I enjoyed everything," Osborne said of his trip to Tennessee last month. "I enjoyed it all. The coaches, the guys they are recruiting, the vision that coach Heupel has, the relationship all of the coaches are all trying to build with me. It meant a lot to me for them to make most of their time out to really get to know me and my family. I really enjoyed it."

During the visit, Osborne enjoyed the more personal time with the Tennessee staff, as the conversation focused solely on building their relationship even stronger.

"It was basically like, 'we want you here, you are a top guy for us, and we see you fitting in our system very well and early, honestly.,'" Osborne said of the message from the Tennessee staff during the visit. "They told me I was the type of guy they want to recruit and want at Tennessee, and they want me to help build this class to be really strong. We really didn't have any football conversation at all. It was just about family and the connections we (Garner and Osborne) have from the state of Alabama. We already know that if I came there, I would play strong-side defensive end, and I would have to get to work."

Tennessee currently has 19 commitments in the 2023 recruiting class. 

