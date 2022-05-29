Vols 'High' On List for Elite Offensive Tackle Lucas Simmons Coming Out of Official Visit

Clearwater Academy International (Fla.) Offensive lineman used his second official visit of the recruiting process to take a more in-depth look at Josh Heupel's Tennessee program. Coming out of the weekend, Simmons discussed the trip with Volunteer Country on Sports Illustrated.

"High, high, that is it," Simmons said of where the Vols stand for him coming out of the official visit weekend. "It did for sure (move them up). I felt really good about them before, but as I say, the people. How I hit it off with Elarbee this time, it means a lot to me."

Simmons was able to grow his bond with the Tennessee staff during the important official visit weekend, as he felt the conversations were "more open."

"Amazing. Really amazing," he said of his thoughts on the official visit weekend. "I felt really good about it last time, but the relationships with the coaches got ten times stronger now because they were more open with me. I was more open with them. Trust was there. That's kind of what stood out to me the most — I could feel the relationship getting stronger."

Simmons, a native of Sweden, was accompanied by his family, including his father, Abel Simmons, who has multiple connections to the Tennessee staff from his time as an offensive lineman at Oklahoma in the 90s.

"My dad has never seen it before, so it was his first time seeing it as well," Simmons said of the more open conversations all around. "Kind of getting reassured that he sees what I see, so that really meant a lot to me. And facilities are facilities. It's just crazy. They're building something special. And he just feels that seeing the players, seeing the coaches, the people meant the most to me."

"It was amazing," Simmons said of seeing his dad around Heupel and former teammate Billy Ray Johnson. "They were talking 24/7 like my dad would not stop smiling. He was talking to Billy Ray, he was talking to Heupel, like 24/7. And they're really close. It meant a lot to see as well because I know I'll be taken care of if I come here."

Simmons also had another chance to connect with the quarterback he would be protecting if he was to come to Tenessee.

"Same, man, just catching up," he said of catching up with Nico Iamaleava. "I really like and respect what he does because he's kind of building and recruiting the next class as well. That's something I respect for sure."

I spent a little time with Vic and Francis," Simmons said of other recruits he spent time with. "Saying what's up. It was good. The Rocky Top Palooza thing was great because it got everybody together. Everybody opened up and was talking to everybody. It was good to get to know the other players you could be in the class with. Most of it was fun. We had the scavenger hunt, golf, a talent show — it was really fun."

While the weekend was fun, there was still plenty of football conversation.

"We watched some more of my film," Simmons said of this. "We went through it again. It felt a whole lot better because Coach Elarbee's knowledgeable, so I understood what he was saying more."

Simmons and Elarbee had a strong connection coming into the visit, and he remains high on the veteran offensive line coach coming out of the weekend.

"He's one of the most genuine coaches I've met," Simmons said of Elarbee. "He's more laid back than other coaches at the start, but once he trusts you and he knows I trust him, he opens up more, and he'll be really sincere with you. And that's what I want. I don't want a coach that's putting on a recruiting facade, and then once I get to campus, he's a completely different person. Like, I know what I'm getting from him, Heupel, and everybody. Also, I feel that Tennessee is way, way higher just because I know what I'm getting."

There were no playing time promises made during the weekend, and that was something that was impressive to Simmons.

"They showed the depth chart, and it was like if they would have promised me a spot before I came here, sorry for the language, 'I would have called bullshit.' You can't promise me a spot before you come here. They showed the depth chart, what are they lacking, what I would be really good at, and their plans moving forward, and I feel it is a real opportunity to come in, develop fast, and play early."

After another chance to sit down with the Tennessee staff, Simmons can see the fit they have been selling him on.

"I do," Simmons said of if he was able to see more of the fit in Tennessee's offensive after watching more film this weekend. "Our high school, we gimmick the play style of Tennessee's offense. We do no-huddle as fast as possible. We do their plays, and the gaps aren't really different or the spacing, so I feel if I were to get in there, of course, there would be a change from high school to college, but the terminology and the different techniques are kind of the same."

As Simmons has mentioned previously, the people around a program are important to him. That is one of the things that is different about Tennessee in his mind after his second visit to Knoxville.

"The people," he said of what is different about Josh Heupel's second-year program. "Of course, they've got the facilities, like; it's the SEC. It's Tennessee, it's the checkerboards, all the little school stuff. But it's the people in the program, man. They all put so much more effort into last year, had the improvements that they did, and you're seeing that they're going to keep on doing that. And Heupel's going to stay for a very long time, Elarbee as well. It feels that it's going to be a program that's consistently good for a very long time."

He will take three more official visits next month, including stops at Florida, Florida State, and Southern Cal. But the 6'8", 300lbs offensive tackle has a decision timeline in mind.

Probably July or August," Simmons said of his decision timeline. "I am going to step aside for a little bit after the OVs, think a little bit, then call it a date."

In the end, what will it come down to for him?

"People," Simmons said of what his decision will come down to. "People. I want a consistent staff and great people around me that are going to look out for me even when there are tough times. I want people to be there for me, and I want to be comfortable at the place I am at. I think Tennessee really showed that I could be comfortable over there. "

