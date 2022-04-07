Tennessee's 2023 recruiting continues to be a work in progress, but the Vols have plenty of momentum on the trail heading into a pivotal slate of weekend visits. Tennessee's "All Vol Weekend," which starts on Thursday evening, will feature numerous fan events and athletic events and is designed to replace the annual Orange & White game as Neyland Stadium remains under construction.

Josh Heupel's program will host several elite visitors during the outing, which will feature a scrimmage for the recruits to watch. The list of top recruits is headlined by elite quarterback commitment, Nico Iamaleava. We take a full look at the confirmed list of visitors (2023 unless noted) below.

Five-Star WR Carnell Tate

Four-Star WR Kyler Kasper

Four-Star WR Devin Hyatt

Four-star RB Treyaun Webb

Four-star OT Lucas Simmons

Four-star LB Rico Walker

Four-star WR Jordan Anderson (2024)

Four-star LB Joseph Edwards (2024)

Four-star Safety Sylvester Smith (possible)

Four-star DL Hunter Osborn (likely)

Four-star ATH Jack Luttrell (Tennessee Commit)

Four-star linebacker Edwin Spillman (2024)

Three-star LB CJ Allen

Three-star DL Nathan Robinson

Three-star CB Huron Jackson

Three-star WR Nate Spillman (Tennessee commit)

QB Madden Iamaleavea (2025)

The duo of Tate and Kasper are at the top of Tennessee' most wanted offensive targets, regardless of position. The elite pass catchers possess skillsets that would bring an immediate impact to Tennessee's high octane offense. Kasper will be on an official visit with his entire family for his first look at Knoxville. This will be important in helping Tennessee compound momentum it has already built. For Tate, the Vols will look to combat the momentum Ohio State recently regained with the elite pass-catcher.

Getting Treyaun Webb to campus is important for the Vols, who currently trail Florida and others in his recruitment. This will be a crucial visit for Jerry Mack and the Vols to attempt to show well and gain some momentum in this recruitment.

For Lucas Simmons, the Vols have surged up the list for the massive tackle in recent weeks, and this will be his first look at Tennessee. Credit Glen Elarbee for getting Tennessee involved here. It would be surprising for Tennessee to not be a long-term factor in his recruitment coming out of the weekend.

C.J. Allen continues to gain traction on recruiting boards across the country. The Peach State standout will not be a three-star for long. He has had this visit to Tennessee circled for a long time, so it will be important for him to spend more time with linebackers coach Brian Jean-Mary. The pairing have already built a strong bond.

Tennessee has been a factor for Rico Walker for a while, but the Vols are battling stiff competition with multiple schools for the North Carolina native. Rodney Garner has a longstanding commitment with Walker's father which has helped the Vols. He has been to campus a couple of times but having a chance to see a practice will be important for him this weekend.

Tennessee is pushing to close out a recruiting victory on in-state defensive lineman Nathan Robinson. The coveted prospect is still hearing from plenty of schools, including Kentucky and Ole Miss, but the Vols have gained momentum and are looking to build on that even more this weekend. We do not expect an imminent commitment from Robinson this weekend, but he has not ruled out the possibility of doing something in the coming weeks.

Tennessee has quietly surged behind the scenes for Sylvester Smith and may be the team to beat. The prized safety from Mumford (Ala.) could visit this weekend, and it would be a good sign for the Vols if he does. He plans to make a decision in late April, but he is still actively engaged with Georgia and LSU, who are recruiting him daily. He has a strong bond with Willie Martinez and Tim Banks, which has allowed the Vols to battle near the top of this recruitment.

Hunter Osborne tells Volunteer Country on Thursday morning, he plans to be in Knoxville this weekend but is “not 100% yet.” This would be a big visit for Tennessee as he recently left them out of his top ten schools list but has continued to pick up the phone and get recruited by them. Tennessee likes his athleticism and size on the defensive line. Rodney Garner has extensive ties around the area for the standout from Hewitt Trussville (Ala.)

This list will continue to be updated as we confirm more visitors.