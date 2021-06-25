Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballMen's BasketballWomen's BasketballBaseballVR2RecruitingPodcastsSI.com
Search

Vols Hosting Nation's Top RB on Official Visit

Highly sought after 2022 RB Branson Robinson is in Knoxville for his official visit
Author:
Publish date:

Madison (Miss.) Germantown High School running back Branson Robinson is on campus in Knoxville for his weekend official visit with the Volunteers. 

Robinson, the nation's top running back according to various outlets, will use this weekend as his last official visit before working towards a mid-July decision. 

The prized running back recruit has a top five of Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, LSU, and Tennessee. While the Bulldogs have been considered the front-runner for some time, the Volunteers have made the race considerably interesting due to a strong relationship with running backs coach Jerry Mack, according to sources. 

Robinson's impressive stature from his impressive career as a weight lifter is the first thing that pops out about him, but his ability as an all-around back is even more impressive. 

Robinson rushed for 1,179 yards and 15 touchdowns last fall, and he has already started drawing comparisons to Nick Chubb this offense. 

Below is a look at his highlight tape from last season. 

beasley
Football

Just In: Vols LB Aaron Beasley Reinstated

AF4BD382-D9EF-4D72-89B3-E3E4D1C37639
Recruiting

Vols Hosting Nation's Top RB on Official Visit

C311088B-9B8A-42A9-9307-1C44C90A9244
Recruiting

Michigan OL Masai Reddick Discusses Latest Trip to Rocky Top

2021 QB Kaidon Salter
Football

Kaidon Salter Dismissed From Tennessee Program

Keon Johnson
Men's Basketball

Vols Freshman Keon Johnson Post Insane Number to Break NBA Draft Combine Record

USATSI_16251197_168390308_lowres
Baseball

Vols' Vitello Reportedly Not Among Finalists for LSU Vacancy

Screen Shot 2021-06-22 at 8.14.37 PM
Baseball

'You want more of it': 2021 Tennessee baseball ending reminds us to cherish every memory, no matter the size of the stage

USATSI_12173368_168390308_lowres
Football

Tony Vitello Addresses LSU Rumors Following Season-Ending Loss