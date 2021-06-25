Vols Hosting Nation's Top RB on Official Visit

Highly sought after 2022 RB Branson Robinson is in Knoxville for his official visit

Madison (Miss.) Germantown High School running back Branson Robinson is on campus in Knoxville for his weekend official visit with the Volunteers.

Robinson, the nation's top running back according to various outlets, will use this weekend as his last official visit before working towards a mid-July decision.

The prized running back recruit has a top five of Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, LSU, and Tennessee. While the Bulldogs have been considered the front-runner for some time, the Volunteers have made the race considerably interesting due to a strong relationship with running backs coach Jerry Mack, according to sources.

Robinson's impressive stature from his impressive career as a weight lifter is the first thing that pops out about him, but his ability as an all-around back is even more impressive.

Robinson rushed for 1,179 yards and 15 touchdowns last fall, and he has already started drawing comparisons to Nick Chubb this offense.

Below is a look at his highlight tape from last season.