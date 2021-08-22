Vols Impress Elite Athlete Bolden with Visit, Offer

Kennesaw, Ga.-- KJ Bolden is a 2024 prospect with as high an upside as any prospect in America. The Buford (Ga.) star joined a loaded group of upperclassmen and Division 1 prospects during Friday night's showdown between Buford and North Cobb, and he fit right into the mix.

The sophomore already holds double-digit offers, including Georgia, Florida, Florida State, and LSU, among others,

"I am just taking the process slowly," Bolden said after Friday's game. "My mom is telling me to not let it go to my head and stay focused on school, and everything else will come later on in life."

It is early in his recruitment, and every team remains in play, but the prized prospect has a strong support system and knows what he wants out of his recruitment.

"I am looking for a school that is big on education but also developing you into a grown man," he said.

Bolden's last visit and offer came at the end of June with a trip to Knoxville to check out the new Tennessee staff.

"Tennessee has great coaches," Bolden said of his impression of the Vols. "The new coaching staff they have in there is very good, and I love the stadium. The stadium is really nice, and they have a very nice campus too.

"They are really nice, and you can tell they care about you," Bolden added about the Tennessee staff. "They don't really speak about football a lot, but they care about you in life. I am big on that, really."

Bolden almost didn't make the trip to Knoxville after a hectic month of visits but was glad he did.

"I just came down for a camp," he said. "I almost didn't go, but my mom convinced me. I came down for the camp and worked out through drills, and did good in one-on-ones. When they called me in the office with the head coach, he was telling me about how he liked my playmaking skills in that. They are really big on my speed and height. He told me that he wanted to get me down there and develop me and that he liked my family. I enjoyed it."

Early projections for Bolden suggest he will play receiver at the college level, but he is a two-way star at the prep level with requisite size and desirable ball skills as a sophomore, so it will not be shocking to see teams recruit him as an athlete in the future.

"I am big on my playmaking skills," Bolden said about his game. " I know how to finesse the game, make plays and be in the right spot."