August 22, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballMen's BasketballWomen's BasketballBaseballVR2RecruitingPodcastsSI.com
Search

Vols Impress Elite Athlete Bolden with Visit, Offer

2024 WR KJ Bolden discusses his recruitment and recent visit and offer from Tennessee
Author:
Publish date:

Kennesaw, Ga.-- KJ Bolden is a 2024 prospect with as high an upside as any prospect in America. The Buford (Ga.) star joined a loaded group of upperclassmen and Division 1 prospects during Friday night's showdown between Buford and North Cobb, and he fit right into the mix.

The sophomore already holds double-digit offers, including Georgia, Florida, Florida State, and LSU, among others,

"I am just taking the process slowly," Bolden said after Friday's game. "My mom is telling me to not let it go to my head and stay focused on school, and everything else will come later on in life."

It is early in his recruitment, and every team remains in play, but the prized prospect has a strong support system and knows what he wants out of his recruitment.

"I am looking for a school that is big on education but also developing you into a grown man," he said.  

Bolden's last visit and offer came at the end of June with a trip to Knoxville to check out the new Tennessee staff.

"Tennessee has great coaches," Bolden said of his impression of the Vols. "The new coaching staff they have in there is very good, and I love the stadium. The stadium is really nice, and they have a very nice campus too.

"They are really nice, and you can tell they care about you," Bolden added about the Tennessee staff. "They don't really speak about football a lot, but they care about you in life. I am big on that, really."

Bolden almost didn't make the trip to Knoxville after a hectic month of visits but was glad he did.

"I just came down for a camp," he said. "I almost didn't go, but my mom convinced me. I came down for the camp and worked out through drills, and did good in one-on-ones. When they called me in the office with the head coach, he was telling me about how he liked my playmaking skills in that. They are really big on my speed and height. He told me that he wanted to get me down there and develop me and that he liked my family. I enjoyed it."

Early projections for Bolden suggest he will play receiver at the college level, but he is a two-way star at the prep level with requisite size and desirable ball skills as a sophomore, so it will not be shocking to see teams recruit him as an athlete in the future.

"I am big on my playmaking skills," Bolden said about his game. " I know how to finesse the game, make plays and be in the right spot."

AB79B937-C61D-43AC-9FD0-7ECD0C33A620
Recruiting

Vols Impress Elite Athlete Bolden with Visit, Offer

436E71B3-97F2-4182-99C3-F9BC97AA118A
Recruiting

Vols Commit Cameron Miller Helps MAHS Light Up Scoreboard in Season-Opener

4DA90951-CF6F-4212-977F-AAD8F353C7B2
Recruiting

Peach State Edge Josephs Preparing for October Decision

F60A15B4-958C-4903-A50A-63BBCF0A79EC
Recruiting

Kentucky DB Commit Andre Stewart Talks Vols, Upcoming Plans

06590ED4-AA63-4B05-8920-F6A82B88F042
Football

Notes & Observations from Practice No.14 of Fall Camp

JaVonta Payton
Football

Watch: Highlights From Practice No.14 of Vols Fall Camp

415B7A85-040E-42F6-BB18-9E24D7FDBD70
Football

Vols QB Brian Maurer Officially Enters Transfer Portal

IMG_3565
Football

WATCH: Vols LB Juwan Mitchell talks Tennessee transition, Texas to SEC and more after 13th practice of Vols fall camp