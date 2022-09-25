Skip to main content

Vols Impress Elite OL Kam Pringle With First Gameday Visit

  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Elite 2024 offensive tackle Kam Pringle made his way to Knoxville. Following the visit, Pringle discussed the trip and his thoughts on Tennessee’s win with Volunteer Country. 

“Really just trying to get a feel for the game environment,” Pringle said of what led him to visit the Vols. “This was my first game, I hear a lot about the games, you know, so I had to get up there and see it for my self.”

Tennessee sold out Neyland Stadium to host the 20th ranked Gators, and the fans did not disappoint the elite tackle.

“It was great, probably one of the best fan experiences I’ve ever seen,” Pringle said of the biggest takeaway on the visit. “The atmosphere was second to none.”

Tennessee’s offense torched the Gators on the ground and through the air, and the play of the offensive stood out to the elite offensive line prospect.  

“The offensive line played really aggressive,” Pringle said on what stood out about their play. “I love the way the offensive line played, their tempo, you know, they go fast and run a lot of plays in the drive. So, the offensive line, they played really good, only gave up one sack or so.”

Pringle, a massive 6’8, 340lbs tackle prospect got a firm understanding of how he would be used by Tennessee. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

“Oh yeah, definitely,” Pringle said of this. “I was talking to coach Elarbee and coach Golesh, they really just showed me where I would fit in in the offense. Like I said, they’re really good coaches. They make adjustments and they showed me where I would fit, and they’re just good people. I’ve met both of their families multiple times, so just being around them and seeing how they are with their players and with their families is just really reassuring.”

Following the visit, the Vols impressed Pringle, but where do they fall on his list? 

“Definitely top-8, of course I can’t say too much but I really like Tennessee and they’re probably a top contender for me,” Pringle said of this.

Pringle is among the elite of the elite, so what he is looking for in his recruitment? 

“Just a team that I can come into and be developed. Of course I’d love to start right out the gate, but I mean wherever can prepare me for the highest level.”

So what is it that Pringle thinks makes him such a special prospect?

“Really move in space for my size, get up the field, move around a lot. I’m very mobile, and just being aggressive play in and play out.”

8506BD57-8810-4C8C-9402-170815833855
Football

Watch: Josh Heupel Reacts to Vols Five-Point Win Over Florida

By Jack Foster
DA09E366-7350-4DB0-8C3A-05DEDD0371DE
Football

Watch:Tennessee Celebrates Win over No.20 Florida

By Matt Ray
E00E2AC8-5544-41CE-ABEF-897BF6D13BF2
Football

Live Updates, Score, Game Notes: No. 20 Florida @ No. 11 Tennessee

By Jack Foster
KNOXVILLE, TN - August 12, 2021 - Defensive back Warren Burrell #4 of the Tennessee Volunteers during 2021 Fall Camp practice in Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN. Photo By Caleb Jones/Tennessee Athletics
Football

Who's In, Who's Out for No.11 Tennessee Against No.20 Florida

By Matt Ray
Watch: College GameDay Staff Picks Tennessee vs. Florida
Football

Watch: College GameDay Staff Picks Tennessee-Florida

By Jack Foster
USATSI_19070746
Football

Staff Predictions: No.11 Tennessee vs. No. 20 Florida

By Jack Foster
A3436971-0726-420C-84ED-53B5CD9CFD4F
Football

Just In: Tennessee Star Wide Receiver Out for Florida Game

By Jack Foster
Bianca-Belair-2.jpg.optimal
Football

WWE Superstar to Guest Pick on College GameDay

By Jack Foster