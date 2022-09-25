Vols Impress Elite OL Kam Pringle With First Gameday Visit

Elite 2024 offensive tackle Kam Pringle made his way to Knoxville. Following the visit, Pringle discussed the trip and his thoughts on Tennessee’s win with Volunteer Country.

“Really just trying to get a feel for the game environment,” Pringle said of what led him to visit the Vols. “This was my first game, I hear a lot about the games, you know, so I had to get up there and see it for my self.”

Tennessee sold out Neyland Stadium to host the 20th ranked Gators, and the fans did not disappoint the elite tackle.

“It was great, probably one of the best fan experiences I’ve ever seen,” Pringle said of the biggest takeaway on the visit. “The atmosphere was second to none.”

Tennessee’s offense torched the Gators on the ground and through the air, and the play of the offensive stood out to the elite offensive line prospect.

“The offensive line played really aggressive,” Pringle said on what stood out about their play. “I love the way the offensive line played, their tempo, you know, they go fast and run a lot of plays in the drive. So, the offensive line, they played really good, only gave up one sack or so.”

Pringle, a massive 6’8, 340lbs tackle prospect got a firm understanding of how he would be used by Tennessee.

“Oh yeah, definitely,” Pringle said of this. “I was talking to coach Elarbee and coach Golesh, they really just showed me where I would fit in in the offense. Like I said, they’re really good coaches. They make adjustments and they showed me where I would fit, and they’re just good people. I’ve met both of their families multiple times, so just being around them and seeing how they are with their players and with their families is just really reassuring.”

Following the visit, the Vols impressed Pringle, but where do they fall on his list?

“Definitely top-8, of course I can’t say too much but I really like Tennessee and they’re probably a top contender for me,” Pringle said of this.

Pringle is among the elite of the elite, so what he is looking for in his recruitment?

“Just a team that I can come into and be developed. Of course I’d love to start right out the gate, but I mean wherever can prepare me for the highest level.”

So what is it that Pringle thinks makes him such a special prospect?

“Really move in space for my size, get up the field, move around a lot. I’m very mobile, and just being aggressive play in and play out.”