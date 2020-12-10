Vols, Long-time DB Commit Jones Part Ways

Tennessee suffered its second de-commitment in the 2021 class today, as Alabama DB Jay Jones announced that he is no longer committed to Tennessee. Jones joins Hudson Wolfe in de-committing from the Vols on Thursday, however, it appears Jones's departure from the Vols is likely mutual.

Jones holds offers from Arkansas, South Alabama, and Ole Miss, among others. Below is his SI All-American Evaluation.

Frame: Compact and well-proportioned. Adequate width across the upper body. Long, muscled arms. Tightly-wound thighs and trunk with a degree of natural size. Room for more weight, but doesn’t need much.

Athleticism: Good speed; clocked 4.59 40-yard dash at Tennessee’s camp in 2019. Adequate short-area quickness. Overall mobility somewhat limited by lack of flexibility in hips, ankles. Functional play strength. Natural hand-eye coordination.

Instincts: Tracks ball well in air. Enough recovery speed to chase receivers vertically after falling step behind. Solid aerial body control; leaps for deflections and interceptions. Quick to diagnose and help in the run game. Mostly sheds blockers with finesse.

Polish: Inconsistent footwork and technique. Struggles mirroring receivers at LOS; needs better jam to compensate for quickness disadvantage. Slow to flip hips and run.

Bottom Line: Jones committed to the Vols in wake of posting standout testing numbers at their 2019 camp. May not have the wiggle and flexibility to stay at corner, especially if he continues adding weight. Surefire contributor for Tennessee regardless, who’s capable of starting at cornerback or free safety depending on development.