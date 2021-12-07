Vols Make Final Two For Elite Peach State RB

East Paulding (Ga.) running back Justin Williams is still working towards making a college decision, and he has released his final two schools ahead of the early signing period.

The news comes on the heels of a weekend official visit to Auburn for Williams. The Tigers offered roughly ten days ago during a trip to the Iron Bowl.

"Right before the game when I was eating," he said of when he learned of the offer. Coach Cadillac came over, sat down and told me they were offering me a scholarship to the University of Auburn."

"It meant a lot," Williams said of finally getting the offer. "For my recruitment, it meant that I can finally go get to experience it and take an official visit. Dig deeper into the school."

That trip and environment set the Tigers up to make a push in his recruitment.

"It was crazy," Williams told Sports Illustrated after the trip. "A game of that caliber... the way both teams battled made it a phenomenal game. I had a great time watching a game like that. To see a game like that with your own eyes, you can't beat it."

Still, Tennessee remains a major player in the race for Williams, and the Vols will get the final crack at him this weekend when he comes to Knoxville for an official visit.

Tennessee Head Coach Josh Heupel and Running Backs Coach Jerry Mack both went in-home with Williams last week as well.

"It was really good," Williams said of the home visit. "We just sat down and talked life, talked football, ate, and had some laughs, which is always fun."

The visit allowed another opportunity for Williams's parents to bond with Heupel and Mack.

"They enjoyed it," Williams said of his parents. "They just get to spend more time with coaches and ask questions about them, see how they are outside of football."

The recruiting process in full-swing for the 6', 210lbs peach state running back, as the pace picks up, he is trying to remain focused on the task at hand.

"I'm just trying to find a place that is going to be the best fit for me," he said last week. "To have the best chance to get on the field and be successful. I just want to make sure I am surrounding myself with the best coaches possible that fit me."

Williams still plans to announce his decision on December 15th, the first day of the early signing period.