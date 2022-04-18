Vols Make Move with Multiple Recruits During Latest Visits

Tennessee hosted numerous top recruits for their closed spring scrimmage during the wekeend of April 8-10th. The event was headlined by elite quarterback Nico Iamalaeava, who was back in town wearing his recruiting hat. The Vols are buzzing on the recruiting trail, coming out of the weekend, which featured a make-shift spring game. We take a look at the momentum they gained during that pivotal visit weekend here.

Surging for Elite Wide Receiver

Carnell Tate, the nation's top receiver, was on campus for his first official visit of the cycle. He arrived in town late Thursday night and left on Sunday. He, along with his family, was able to experience everything Tennessee has to offer. Spending time with Nico Iamaleava was crucial during the visit as the two have certainly connected and like the idea of playing together. Tennessee certainly holds some momentum in this one right now, but watching Tate's next moves will be interesting. He was at Ohio State and Notre Dame before coming to Tennessee; both schools have been in the race for the duration and will remain there until the end. However, he tells Volunteer Country that he may only use one more official visit to LSU before making a summertime decision. He has a close relationship with Brian Kelly dating back to his time at Notre Dame, and Kelly's move to LSU is one factor that made Tate hit the reset button on his recruitment and allow the Vols to surge up his list. Make no qualms about this, Tate is the most well-rounded receiver prospect in America, and this recruitment is going to reflect it. Teams are going to continue to pursue him once he does make a decision, and they are only going to ramp up their pursuit heading into his likely summertime decision.

Prized Peach State Linebacker Enjoys Latest Trip

He is one of the most underrated players in this cycle, but C.J. Allen does not care about the star rankings. He knows the schools that are recruiting him speak to the level of player that he is. The standout from Lamar County Comprehensive was thoroughly impressed with his time in Knoxville as well as his time spent with Vols LB coach Brian Jean-Mary. The Vols are battling Georgia and Oklahoma in this one, and we believe Allen will likely take his official visits, including a trip to Tennessee, before making a decision prior to his senior season. In our opinion, this trip made a strong enough impression for Tennessee to stay in this one until the end. He was back in Athens this past weekend, and the Vols and Bulldogs are both likely to be in this one for the duration.

Massive OTs Impressed with Weekend on Rocky Top

Wilkin Formby and Lucas Simmons both standout among a crowd of people due to their immense size. Both measure in at 6'7" and are two of the more athletic tackle prospects in the 2023 class. They were on Rocky Top for multiple days during the weekend Tennesee hosted its closed spring scrimmage for an important visit with the Vols, and they both came away thoroughly impressed. Tennessee has positioned well for both of these prospects coming out of the weekend, but there is still plenty of work to be done. Sources around Simmon's recruitment had indicated coming into the visit that he had been high on the Vols since getting the offer, and this weekend only helped Tennessee's case. The standout from Clearwater Internation Academy (Fla.) has an impressive offer list and will return to Tennessee in May for an official visit. He has plans to see Florida State and USC on official visits as well.

Formby has played his recruitment close to the vest, but he was open in talking about how much he enjoyed the visit this weekend and time he spent with Nico Iamaleava. The standout from Alabama hopes to return to Tennessee for an official visit at some point before making a decision. Auburn and Ole Miss are both recruiting him heavily, while Alabama will always be able to pique the legacy prospect's interest.

Safety Target Visits Again Before Decision

Sylvester Smith exploded onto the scene during his sophomore season, but an unfortunate ankle injury last fall limited the two-way star at Munford (Ala.). Smith returned to Knoxville for Tennessee's closed scrimmage for an unofficial visit, but he also spent time playing 7v7 with Iamaleava and Jack Luttrell on Saturday and Sunday. He thoroughly enjoyed this and came away impressed by the elite signal-caller. Smith will make a decision on April 26th, and we believe the Vols are currently the team to beat, but he has an important visit coming up to LSU over the next few days. Georgia is also in the mix, but the Bulldogs seem to be playing catch up at this point.

Long-Time Commit Not Focused On Others, Locked In With Vols

Speaking of Jack Luttrell, the long-time safety commitment from the state of Georgia was back in town, as mentioned above. He spent multiple days with Iamaleava and worked tirelessly as a peer recruiter. Lutrell is locked in with Tennessee, and it is apparent to see, but that has not stopped other schools from reaching out and attempting to get his ear. He reiterated this weekend that he took a chance on Tennessee last August because of his belief in Josh Heupel's staff, and he feels that has paid off. He has been an essential asset on the trail for the Vols as he has connected with numerous targets.

Latest Visit Leads In-State DL to Commit to Vols

Nathan Robinson always knew Tennessee was going to be the place for him, but he still approached the recruitment process with an open mind. This weekend, following Tennessee's scrimmage, Robinson told Josh Heupel he was coming to Rocky Top. He announced his decision on Monday and is ready to get to work as a peer recruiter, going after other in-state targets like Caleb Herring and Brycen Sanders.

Vols At The Top for California Standout in 2024 Class

Jordan Anderson returned to Tennessee with his family and best friend, Nico Iamaleava, for his second visit in as many months. The standout receiver in 2024 is considered a top-50 prospect nationally, and he is high on the Vols coming out of a weekend visit, which he was able to spend more one-on-one time with the coaches. Sources have suggested Tennessee is in the catbird seat in this recruitment. Iamaleava is working hard to get Anderson to follow him across the country, and it is certainly trending in a positive direction, but he has plenty of other options that are going to be in his ear to try and sway the momentum away from Tennessee.

Tennessee Gaining Traction for North Carolina Edge Rusher

Rico Walker is one of those athletes in the class that could play numerous positions, but the Vols like him as a standup edge rusher. Walker is quiet about his recruitment, but sources have indicated the Vols made a push for him during the latest trip to Knoxville. They are battling North Carolina, Clemson, and others, but his relationship with Rodney Garner has Tennessee squarely in this race.