Vols OL Target Vysen Lang Enjoys Another Gameday on Rocky Top

2023 Pike Road (Ala.) offensive lineman Vysen Lang returned to Tennessee again on Saturday. Following the trip, the standout lineman discussed his thoughts on the atmosphere and more with Volunteer Country.

"As soon as I got here on campus, I was walking through everybody saying 'welcome Vysen and welcome to Rocky Top Smooth,'" Lang said of what stood out about this trip. "Before I even got to campus they were showing me love, and then once I got here—you feel the energy from everywhere because Bama's a big game just like that. Through the game, even on ups and downs, the fans stood up all loud. At the end, got the dub and people ran on the field. I ain't gonna lie, I ran on the field too. That was my first time seeing people tear down a goal post."

Lang visited Tennessee on an official visit for the Florida game, and he was surpised this visit topped the previous.

"I thought Florida was going to be the best game I've seen, Lang said of trying to compare the atmosphere, "I am surprised to say it, but this one definitely tops it."

Coming out of the previous visit with the Vols, Lang said Tennessee had "set the bar high," and he noted this visit helped even more.

"It help pushed them up there even more as one of my top schools — I just love seeing good games played," Lang said.

Other schools still continuing to recruit him are LSu, Auburn and Jackson State. He will travel to Jackson State next week for an official visit this weekend.

Lang still plans to make a decision on his planned date of November 8th. Nothing has changed in the process as he just wants to find a comfort level.

“I’m looking to feel comfortable," Lang said of what he is looking for in a school. "It’s nothing they do, it’s just a personal thing. I have to feel comfortable going through with the decision.”