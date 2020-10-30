Cody Brown has been committed to Tennessee since May 3rd of this year, but Brown has been on the national recruiting scene for much longer than that. Brown is considered one of the top running backs in the nation, and he is set to make another appearance in a nationally televised game this evening.

Brown's Parkview team (5-1) will travel to Grayson (6-0) for a matchup that will be featured on ESPN 2 at 6 p.m. ET. Grayson comes into the game ranked 1st in 7A, while Parkview is ranked 5th.

Brown's team also appeared on GPB a couple of weeks back against Newton. The talented running back scored a long touchdown run early in a game that turned into a rout.

Brown's SI All American evaluation states:

Frame: Thick and powerful back. Put together is an understatement. Will need to monitor weight in college if anything, certainly won’t need to pack on any more.

Athleticism: What he lacks in top-end speed he makes up for with short-area quickness. Carries defenders along with him down the field. Contact balance is superb due to his tree trunks for legs. Throws the shot put and discus, further emphasizing his power.

Instincts: He’s a one-cut back, though he has good vision. Runs with patience behind the line of scrimmage to allow for blockers to get set up. Protects the football when in traffic which shows spatial awareness.

Polish: Will need to find another gear to remain a big-play threat on the next level. Doesn’t run away from defenders in the secondary, but doesn’t have to at this point. Will add immediate threat in goal-line situations. Also prepared for SEC workload physically.

Bottom Line: Defensive backs don’t want to tackle Brown on routine. You can see defenders making “business decisions” more often than not. It’s going to take more than one defender to tackle him, but he will be run down from behind in the SEC. Projects as a productive early-down back with short-yardage and goal-line value.

Despite the concern over top end speed, Brown was clocked at an impressive 21.3 mph by recruiting analytics on his 49-yard touchdown jaunt against Newton. You can see the run below.