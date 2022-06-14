Vols 'Set Bar High' For Touted LB Jalen Smith During Official Visit

Tennessee hosted 2023 Grayson (Ga.) linebacker, Jalen Smith for his second official visit this weekend. The coveted prospect from the perennial Peach State powerhouse recaps the trip to Knoxville with Volunteer Country.

"To be honest, I enjoyed every part of it," Smith said of his visit to Tennessee. "Every moment that I was there was great, to be honest. I would say the true genuine feel of the family atmosphere there (stood out). Some schools talk about it, but they actually walk it. I feel like that is something that stood out to me. I know Coach BJ, Coach Heupel and Banks could do a good job coaching me as well."

During the weekend, Smith was the only defensive prospect on an official visit, and this allowed him to feel like even more of a priority.

"It did (make me feel like a priority) because they spent a lot of time with my family and me," Smith said of being the only defensive official visitor on campus. "They were talking to us and just emphasized how important I am to them and things like that. That made me feel good."

The more personal weekend allowed Smith to bond more with Tennessee's staff and hear about how they plan to use him if he was to come to Knoxville.

"They just told me they feel like they need more dudes like me in their linebacker room," Smith said of the message from the Tennessee staff during the visit. "Coach BJ just emphasized how much of a great fit that I would be for them, and how I would bring something extra to their room. Fitting into their defense, he told me that my speed and my length to run sideline to sideline would fit great. He was just showing me different clips of their film and my film and showing me how I would fit in."

So coming out of the weekend visit, where do the Vols stand for the talented linebacker, who recorded 173 tackles and double-digit sacks last fall?

"I feel like they set the bar high," Smith said of where Tennessee stands in his recruitment. "They did their job of taking the time to get to know me more and spending time with me. They did a great job of that and showing me how much of a priority for them. With that, I feel like they kind of set themselves high."

He has official visits coming up to Texas and Pitt; then he plans to announce his commitment decision early in July.