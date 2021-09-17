September 17, 2021
Vols Set to Host Elite Peach State Lineman Flynn Jr.

Tennessee will host Waltclaire Flynn Jr. from Grayson High School for a visit this weekend.
2024 Grayson (Ga.) High School offensive lineman Waltclaire Flynn Jr. is already a household name in the recruiting world. 

The young prospect already holds offers from Florida State, Miami, Kentucky, Georgia Tech, Minnesota and Tennessee.

He announced earlier this week on social media that he will make a trip to Knoxville to checkout the Vols. 

Flynn Jr. is already ranked as the nation's No.51 overall recruit in the 2024 class by 247 Sports. 

The 6'1, 290lbs prospect anchors a Grayson offensive line that will once again look to lead the Rams back to the state title. 

Flynn Jr.'s early projections point to him playing as an interior lineman at the college level, and he already displays a mean streak on film that lineups with that.

He displays a solid first punch that consistenly stymies defenders at the prep level. His footwork is tecnically sound, and he thrives at getting to the next level and punishing smaller defenders. He is an asset for a team that gets the ball in space and expects downfield production from its linemen. 

Based on that, it is easy to see why Tennessee honed in on Flynn Jr. early in this process, as he is the ideal lineman for what Josh Heupel and Glen Elarbee will look to implement on Rocky Top. 

Flynn Jr. has already been selected as a 2024 all-American by Football University.  

