Vols Set to Host 'Huge' Recruiting Weekend

Tennessee is set to host a crucial recruiting weekend with No.20 Florida coming to town for an early season SEC East clash. The Vols will host two official visitors in Daevin Hobbs and Vysen Lang, while also hosting a number of committed prospects and top targets in future classes. On Thursday, Josh Heupel discussed just how important this weekend is.

With College GameDay coming to town, many recruits have already voiced their excitement about experiencing the atmosphere. Heupel believes the atmosphere will not only have an impact on the game, but he also believes it can have an impact on the recruiting weekend.

"It can have a huge impact on the game," Heupel said of the atmosphere.

"Expect it to have a huge impact on the game and make it as hard as possible for them to communicate, but it is also a great opportunity for recruits to see what gameday looks like here. There is no better environment than gameday here in Knoxville, Tennessee."

As far as the actual recruiting weekend, Heupel emphasized the importance of balancing it along with the game itself.

"Recruiting, it is a huge weekend for us," Heupel said of having a large number of important targets on campus. "You don't do anything to take away from your preparations or your player's preparations, the game is the most important thing. But those moments you have an opportunity to on the recruiting piece is vital to the continued growth of our program."

Below is a confirmed list of visitors for the weekend(will be updated)

2023 Class

DL Daevin Hobbs - Official

OL Vysen Lang - Official Visit

LB Arion Carter

QB Nico Iamaleava (commit)

Jack Luttrell (commit)

Sham Umarov (commit)

Jordan Matthews (commit)

Cristian Conyer (commit)

Caleb Herring (commit)

Ayden Bussell (commit)

Rickey Gibson (commit)

Ethan Davis (commit)

Trevor Duncan (commit)

Nathan Leacock (commit)

Jeremiah Telander (commit)

Nate Spillman (commit)

2024 Class

LB Edwin Spillman

DB Kaleb Beasley

LB Sammy Brown

ATH Boo Carter

DB Amari Jefferson

TE Jonathan Echols (commit)

DB Travaris Banks

OL Ronan O'Connell

DL Carson Gentle

ATH KJ Bolden

ATH KingJoseph Edwards

RB Jadan Baugh

2025 Class

QB Antwann Hill Jr.

QB Cutter Boley

QB Ryan Montgomery

ATH Eli Owens

ATH Cam Sparks

ATH Martel Carters