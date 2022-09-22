Vols Set to Host 'Huge' Recruiting Weekend
Tennessee is set to host a crucial recruiting weekend with No.20 Florida coming to town for an early season SEC East clash. The Vols will host two official visitors in Daevin Hobbs and Vysen Lang, while also hosting a number of committed prospects and top targets in future classes. On Thursday, Josh Heupel discussed just how important this weekend is.
With College GameDay coming to town, many recruits have already voiced their excitement about experiencing the atmosphere. Heupel believes the atmosphere will not only have an impact on the game, but he also believes it can have an impact on the recruiting weekend.
"It can have a huge impact on the game," Heupel said of the atmosphere.
"Expect it to have a huge impact on the game and make it as hard as possible for them to communicate, but it is also a great opportunity for recruits to see what gameday looks like here. There is no better environment than gameday here in Knoxville, Tennessee."
As far as the actual recruiting weekend, Heupel emphasized the importance of balancing it along with the game itself.
"Recruiting, it is a huge weekend for us," Heupel said of having a large number of important targets on campus. "You don't do anything to take away from your preparations or your player's preparations, the game is the most important thing. But those moments you have an opportunity to on the recruiting piece is vital to the continued growth of our program."
Below is a confirmed list of visitors for the weekend(will be updated)
2023 Class
DL Daevin Hobbs - Official
OL Vysen Lang - Official Visit
LB Arion Carter
QB Nico Iamaleava (commit)
Jack Luttrell (commit)
Sham Umarov (commit)
Jordan Matthews (commit)
Cristian Conyer (commit)
Caleb Herring (commit)
Ayden Bussell (commit)
Rickey Gibson (commit)
Ethan Davis (commit)
Trevor Duncan (commit)
Nathan Leacock (commit)
Jeremiah Telander (commit)
Nate Spillman (commit)
2024 Class
LB Edwin Spillman
DB Kaleb Beasley
LB Sammy Brown
ATH Boo Carter
DB Amari Jefferson
TE Jonathan Echols (commit)
DB Travaris Banks
OL Ronan O'Connell
DL Carson Gentle
ATH KJ Bolden
ATH KingJoseph Edwards
RB Jadan Baugh
2025 Class
QB Antwann Hill Jr.
QB Cutter Boley
QB Ryan Montgomery
ATH Eli Owens
ATH Cam Sparks
ATH Martel Carters