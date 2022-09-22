Skip to main content

Vols Set to Host 'Huge' Recruiting Weekend

  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Tennessee is set to host a crucial recruiting weekend with No.20 Florida coming to town for an early season SEC East clash. The Vols will host two official visitors in Daevin Hobbs and Vysen Lang, while also hosting a number of committed prospects and top targets in future classes. On Thursday, Josh Heupel discussed just how important this weekend is.

With College GameDay coming to town, many recruits have already voiced their excitement about experiencing the atmosphere. Heupel believes the atmosphere will not only have an impact on the game, but he also believes it can have an impact on the recruiting weekend.

"It can have a huge impact on the game," Heupel said of the atmosphere.

"Expect it to have a huge impact on the game and make it as hard as possible for them to communicate, but it is also a great opportunity for recruits to see what gameday looks like here. There is no better environment than gameday here in Knoxville, Tennessee."

As far as the actual recruiting weekend, Heupel emphasized the importance of balancing it along with the game itself.

"Recruiting, it is a huge weekend for us," Heupel said of having a large number of important targets on campus. "You don't do anything to take away from your preparations or your player's preparations, the game is the most important thing. But those moments you have an opportunity to on the recruiting piece is vital to the continued growth of our program."

Below is a confirmed list of visitors for the weekend(will be updated)

2023 Class

DL Daevin Hobbs - Official

OL Vysen Lang - Official Visit

LB Arion Carter

QB Nico Iamaleava (commit)

Jack Luttrell (commit)

Sham Umarov (commit)

Jordan Matthews (commit)

Cristian Conyer (commit)

Caleb Herring (commit)

Ayden Bussell (commit)

Rickey Gibson (commit)

Ethan Davis (commit)

Trevor Duncan (commit)

Nathan Leacock (commit)

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Jeremiah Telander (commit)

Nate Spillman (commit)

2024 Class

LB Edwin Spillman

DB Kaleb Beasley

LB Sammy Brown

ATH Boo Carter

DB Amari Jefferson

TE Jonathan Echols (commit)

DB Travaris Banks

OL Ronan O'Connell

DL Carson Gentle

ATH KJ Bolden

ATH KingJoseph Edwards

RB Jadan Baugh

2025 Class

QB Antwann Hill Jr.

QB Cutter Boley

QB Ryan Montgomery

ATH Eli Owens

ATH Cam Sparks

ATH Martel Carters 

Sep22_CoachHeupel
Football

Watch: Josh Heupel Previews Florida, Talks Expectations for Neyland Atmosphere

By Jack Foster
950C6264-2042-4AC9-9313-FE2EE0FA4C19
Recruiting

Elite DL Daevin Hobbs Previews Rocky Top Official Visit

By Matt Ray
USATSI_18861842_168390308_lowres
Recruiting

Coveted OL Vysen Lang Previews Tennessee Official Visit

By Matt Ray
t helmet
Football

Tennessee Unveils Uniform Combo for Ranked SEC East Showdown Against Florida

By Matt Ray
3877478C-6FB8-4FC2-B3FF-8BF37E07FFE8
Recruiting

California DL Target Lafitte Talks Vols, Recruitment, More

By Matt Ray
8506BD57-8810-4C8C-9402-170815833855
Football

Everything Josh Heupel Said on Wednesday's SEC Teleconference Ahead of Florida

By Matt Ray
8731721E-5AD6-4178-8CAC-E6EE5307D89E
Football

How Tennessee Has Fared Historically in College GameDay Games

By Matt Ray
13E2A21B-8F4F-4FC2-995B-A45C8D615A46
Football

Tennessee Releases 2023 Football Schedule

By Matt Ray