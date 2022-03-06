Vols 'Setting Standard' for Coveted Kentucky DB Conyer

Tennessee hosted prized 2023 defensive back target, Cristian Conyer for their second Junior Day of the recruiting cycle. The Bluegrass State stand-out discusses the trip with Volunteer Country.

Conyer has been a frequent t visitor to Tennessee over the last couple of years, but today he was able to bond with the staff on a more personal level. One thing Conyer learned today stood out above the rest.

“I did not know that coaching staff had only been together for two years", Conyer said of what he learned today. "They’ve accomplished as much as they have. That really was impressive to me.”

During the visit he was able to spend more one-on-one time with cornerbacks coach, Willie Martinez, which he thoroughly enjoyed.

“I just enjoyed being around Coach Nez," Conyer said of what the best part of the visit was. "He has so much experience putting people in the league. He really knows what he’s talking about with defensive backs. Just being in his presence and letting him coach me up is a blessing.”

During their time together, Martinez and Conyer broke down his film and the talented defensive back is already looking forward to applying some of the insight he ascertained from the veteran coach.

“He was just mainly showing me my film and showing me what he can help me improve" Conyer said of this. "I learned stuff about the man technique I’ve been playing, about my feet and how not to open up the gate so early. I’ve got a 7-on-7 tournament next Saturday, and I’m going to put those skills to the test.”

Following another visit to Rocky Top, where do the Vols stand for the Warren Central stand-out?

“They are setting the standard" Conyer said of the Vols. "They definitely made a good impression today.”

Conyer plans to take a trip to Kentucky on March 26th, and he is still planning to make a summertime decision in either June or July.