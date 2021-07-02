Sports Illustrated home
Vols Target, Prized Edge Rusher Joshua Josephs Talks Tennessee

2022 Tennessee Volunteers LB target Joshua Josephs talks recruitment, Vols visits and more.
2022 North Cobb (Ga.) Edge Joshua Josephs is one of the most impressive prospects on the hoof in the class. The versatile Peach State defender's recruitment soared following a breakout junior season, and he discusses his realtionship and June visits with the Vols here. 

"I started off the first weekend at Tennessee on an unofficial visit, and I liked it," he stated. "The coaches treated me well. It was unofficial, so I didn't really stay the night or anything, but it was good."

During the first trip, Joesphs spent time with the staff and did a photoshoot, but on the second trip, he felt like he clicked with them on a more personal level. 

"Well, it wasn't really that much different," Josephs said about the second trip to Knoxville. "But the second time around when I came, it was not like when you are meeting somebody for the first time, you can be yourself more. Coach Ek, man, he is always showing his true colors. Coach Ek that is my dawg. I respect him and everything. The second time meeting him, he was really treating me like family. I am messing with Coach Ek, Coach BJ, Coach Banks, and Coach Heup. Coach Heup that is my dawg too, I am not going to lie. I talk to him regularly."

The message from the Vols have been clear. They want Josephs as a part of this class. 

"They have told me I am their top prospect at the edge right now," he said. "They told me they would always have a spot for me. If I wanted to commit today, they would be all for it. If I want to take my time and commit later, they would be all for it. They are being really flexible."

The appeal to play early at Tennessee is there for the North Cobb standout. 

"At my position, the players are either seniors, or freshmen, or just transferring in," he said. "They are really pushing to get me because of that."

 Last fall, Josephs racked up 107 total tackles, eight tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, six Sacks, 18 QB pressures,four Interceptions and one pick-six.

A big reason for this success is because of his incredible length, which is something the coaches reiterated to him during each visit he took last month to various campuses.

"I did realize before I had length, but the way all these coaches speak about it and stuff, when I would go on visit, and they would measure, I would have an 82 or 83-inch wingspan, and they would talk about it on film," he recalled. "They would talk to me about how much damage I can do with that. Even though I am already doing damage, I still have things to learn. They are talking about how I could be the next dude."

With the busy month behind him, Josephs will work on lining more trips up in the fall before making a decision. 

