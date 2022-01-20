Vols' TE Commit Davis Set to Return to Knoxville This Weekend

2023 Collins Hill (Ga.) standout Ethan Davis is set to return to Knoxville for the first time as Tennessee commitment. The touted tight end will be in attendance for the Vols first junior day of the year.

Davis announced his commitment to the Vols in December after helping Collins Hill to a 7A state championship.

"When I went there, not only on the game visit but on the unofficial around when all of this recruitment started to pick up for me, it just really felt like home for me," Davis told Volunteer Country prior to revealing his public commitment. "They have recruited me from the jump—from spring to now—being able to talk with Coach Golesh at least two times a week and them always texting me. My family really felt at home in Knoxville, so that really sealed the deal."

The junior tight end is considered one of the top overall prospects in the nation, regardless of position, and he had been a long time target of the Vols. Suffice it to say the coaching staff was excited about his commitment.

"I told Coach Golesh and Coach Heup on Thursday night I was coming to Tennessee," Davis said. "Man, they were screaming through the phone. They were really excited I was coming. I have kind of known where I was going for a while now. It kind of came down to them and Ole Miss, but Coach Golesh has been to the school three times in the last two weeks to check up on me through my coaches. Him doing that and their excitement through the phone, I could tell them were genuinely excited about me coming there. We are going to get this rocking."

At the time, Davis was excited to turn his focus to peer recruiting for the Vols, and this weekend will give him the chance.

"We are definitely going to get this thing picking up," he said at the time.. "This is only the start. Now we are going to be able to recruit guys. I am going to tell people that is where I am committed and that my mindset is not changing. Being able to bring other high-level players to Tennessee because our program is definitely going in the right direction, and I feel like other guys are going to want to be a part of that."

The 6'5",215lbs pass catcher has continued to pick up offers, including North Carolina and Miami of late, so it is clear the Vols will have to make him a priority until the end.

Davis will be joined by multiple other coveted visitors, and we will have a full visitors list later this week.