Watch: Highlights From Tennessee's Tuesday Practice

Matthew Ray

Tennessee was back on the practice field for fall camp, following a break on Sunday and Monday. The Vols were originally scheduled to practice inside of Neyland Stadium on Saturday, however, inclement weather pushed the Vols into the indoor facility. We reported notes from what we heard following week one on Sunday night, the terminology used from our sources was "scrimmage", however,  we have since learned the Vols did more traditional 11-on-11 work, working various phases of the game and field. So, scrimmage-type work without an official scrimmage setting. 

Jeremy Pruitt was not available to the media following today's practice, and he will not be until later in the week. He did have this to say after Friday's practice: Today was our third practice, first day in shells. We didn't get a chance to do that in the spring, so I know our players were excited to have a chance to strike people up front and finish with thuds and a little bit closer to football. I really think over the last three days our offense continues to improve as far as how fast we're getting lined up, getting the calls in, communicating, taking care of the football. I was really pleased with our offensive line today. They continued to improve and develop some chemistry up there. We're playing a lot of guys. A lot of guys getting a lot of different opportunities there. Moving some guys around, but you can tell from a conceptual standpoint we're a lot further ahead than we were probably when we practiced in spring thanks to the OTAs we had this summer.

The Vols will continue fall camp with a practice Wednesday

