Vols WR Target Nathan Leacock Names Favorites

Nathan Leacock finished his official visit with Tennessee on Sunday morning, signaling the conclusion of a busy month of June for the standout pass-catcher from Millbrook (N.C.). Since returning home, he has now announced his shortlist of favorites.

Leacock has widely been described as a receiver prospect with freakish athleticism and untapped potential, which is why he has so many programs in pursuit of him. Below is a video interview with Leacock following his official visit.

