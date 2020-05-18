Nation's Top JUCO Prospect Sets Tennessee Official Visit, Commitment Date

Top-rated Junior College Cornerback De'Jahn Warren has become one of the most sought after prospects in the country since picking up his first offer from Tennessee in late 2019.

Today, Warren started releasing his official visit dates, and it appears Tennessee is still in the race. Warren announced he would take official visits to Tennessee, Oklahoma, Penn, State, and Georgia.

He will officially visit the Volunteers on December 4th. A date that could leave Tennessee sitting in a nice position heading into the early signing period.

Warren also announced he would make his college decision ten days later on December 14th.

When Tennessee extended the offer in December, Warren told VR2, "To get an offer from Tennessee, it’s honestly a blessing, especially with it being the first offer I’ve ever received. It’s a great feeling to know that someone is watching and is willing to give me an opportunity to be a part of their program."

Warren is rated as the nation's top-rated junior college prospect and the number 1 cornerback for 2020, according to 247 Sports.

In addition to the Tennessee visit, he will visit Penn State on September 26th, Oklahoma on November 20th, and Georgia on December 11th. Warren has yet to announce if he will take his fifth and final visit. Tennessee has been successful in the junior college ranks, and Warren would certainly bolster their resume.