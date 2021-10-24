    • October 24, 2021
    Watch: Highlights of Vols OL Commit Mo Clipper From Friday Night's Win Over Roswell

    Author:

    Roswell, Ga.-- Tennessee Volunteers 2022 offensive line commit Maurice 'Mo' Clipper of Milton High School (Ga.) took the field with his teammates in a hostile road environment at Roswell High School looking to take the outright lead in Region 5-AAAAAAA. Clipper's effort helped the Eagles to a 44-34 victory over the Green Hornets. In the video above, you can watch highlights of Clipper from the victory. A full interview with Clipper's thoughts on Tennessee, his commitment and more will be available on Monday.

