WATCH: Oak Ridge RB, 2022 Tennessee target Kendall Jackson talks recruitment, Tee Higgins, etc.

Jake Nichols

Oak Ridge running back Kendall Jackson is a coveted Tennessee target for the class of 2022, and for good reason.

Jackson shows incredible promise, as he’s able to cut through defenses with ease.

Unfortunately, that display was put on hold Thursday night in Farragut, as Jackson has been hampered with an injury since Oak Ridge’s game against Dobyns-Bennett on August 29.

The Wildcats felt the effects, as Farragut shut down Oak Ridge’s offense early and often en route to a 45-25 win.

Still, Jackson was upbeat afterward during a postgame conversation with VR2 on SI.

The Oak Ridge product discussed what he’s heard from different programs — including Tennessee — since September 1, which was the first day that coaches could contact players for the 2022 class.

As far as the Vols, Jackson said Tennessee’s coaches ask about much more than football when holding a conversation.

“They really don’t talk football,” Jackson said. “They just ask me how I’m doing, how’s school going... they want to know how things are at home.”

“It says a lot,” Jackson mentioned of the off-field discussion. “It tells that, off the field, they actually care about you.”

Jackson also mentioned his relationship with former Oak Ridge and Clemson wide receiver Tee Higgins, who’s now with the Cincinnati Bengals. 

“He said it’s one of the greatest feelings in the world, when you’re in a stadium with 100,000 or more fans. You can literally feel the vibes coming from everywhere.”

To hear about that relationship, Jackson’s recruitment and even his thoughts on a popular pizza joint near Oak Ridge’s stadium, check out the video above.

Recruiting

