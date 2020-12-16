Watch: Signing Day Evaluation Miles Campbell

Prospect: TE Miles Campbell

Status: SI All-American candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-3, 234 pounds

School: Douglasville (Ga.) South Paulding

Committed to: Tennessee

Projected Position: Tight End

Frame: Adequate height and length. Broad shoulders and wide chest. Relatively slender, tightly-wound legs and trunk. Has a significant room left for additional mass.

Athleticism: Rare package of physical tools. Consistently clocked at 4.6 in the 40-yard dash. Reaches top speed in a hurry. Outstanding feet; moves like running back or wide receiver. Excellent overall body control. Natural hands, capable of catching well outside the body. Budding strength.

Instincts: Dangerous, creative ball-carrier. Innate open-field vision; both create running lanes and lets them develop. Shows promising power as run blocker, routinely flattening defensive backs.

Polish: Hands catcher. Advanced route-runner. Shows refinement, nuance getting in and out of breaks. Good feel for sitting in zone coverage. Limited experience as an in-line blocker.

Bottom Line: Playmaker, first and foremost. Will line up all over the field for Tennessee, including Wildcat quarterback, but be identified as a tight end/H-back. Matchup nightmare in the pass game. Boasts tools to contribute immediately, and is 15-20 pounds of muscle away from playing all three downs. All-SEC and NFL ceiling.