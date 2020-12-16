Watch: Signing Day Evaluation Walker Merrill

Vitals: 6-foot-1, 180 pounds

Position: Wide Receiver

School: Brentwood (Tenn.)

Committed to: Tennessee

Projected Position: Z or Slot Receiver

Frame: Somewhat high-cut with decent length in arms. Chest and shoulders have room to grow. Narrow waist and athletic lower half.

Athleticism: Faster than quick athlete with better long speed than initial twitch. Plays with very good balance and body flexibility. Flashes strong hands, though prefers to nestle catch at this point. Solid foot fire and can toe drag along sideline. Attempts to create in RAC-phase and capable of making first defender miss.

Instincts: Uses a 2-step release versus press coverage and skip release versus squat alignments. Fair stemming versus squat defenders to force hips to open and declare. Basic release versus loose/off coverage. Has a good pressure step in his comeback route. Willing to block in seams, as he can come to balance, adjust and latch.

Polish: Lines up as No. 1 and No. 2 in trips, No. 2 in 2x2 sets, and also as a running back in split-shotgun formation. Route tree is mostly post, corner, slant, go and factors into screen game. Lacks twitchy release quickness off the line and can play with only a single gear. Limited separation quickness consistency. Must also expand his strike zone.

Bottom Line: Merrill is a flexible athlete who has above-average long speed when he can get his lower base going. He’s creative with the ball and will make a defender or two miss. Merrill must continue expanding both his strike zone and route tree, though he could be a solid contributor as a slot or Z receiver at the next level.