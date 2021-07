Watch: Vols Commit BJ Edwards Shines for B Maze Elite

BJ Edwards announced his commitment to the Tennessee Volunteers last week on Tuesday. He followed that up by playing in front of former Tennessee stars and fans on Saturday evening for B Maze Elite's showdown against SOH Elite.

Edwards shined in front of his peers and led B Maze elite to a win behind a 22 point effort. Following the contest, he discussed his efforts with VR2 on SI in the video above.

