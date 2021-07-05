Sports Illustrated home
Watch: Vols Commit BJ Edwards Shines for B Maze Elite

2022 PG BJ Edwards shines for B Maze Elite during Saturday showdown
Author:
Publish date:

BJ Edwards announced his commitment to the Tennessee Volunteers last week on Tuesday. He followed that up by playing in front of former Tennessee stars and fans on Saturday evening for B Maze Elite's showdown against SOH Elite.

Edwards shined in front of his peers and led B Maze elite to a win behind a 22 point effort. Following the contest, he discussed his efforts with VR2 on SI in the video above.

