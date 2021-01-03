Watch: Vols QB Signee Salter Tosses Game-Winning TD in Texas Quarterfinals

For Kaidon Salter, his goal has been to get Cedar Hill to the next level before he leaves for Knoxville. That means winning a state championship, which is not easy to do in one of the toughest football classifications in all of America.

Down three in overtime, against a tough Rockwall-Heath High School team, Salter delivered. The Vols QB commit took the snap, worked through his progressions, and with nobody open, Salter extended the play before connecting with his receiver in the endzone to end. the game at 27-24. Below is a look at the play, and below that is a look at the fill game highlights/

In December, Jeremy Pruitt talked about how the Vols evaluated Salter.

“To me, you always want an athletic quarterback,” Pruitt said. “Growing up on the defensive side, a guy that can extend plays can present something in the run game from a quarterback’s perspective and creates another dynamic for the defensive team. It’s great that Kaidon has got a talented arm, but he’s also a really good athlete and you can watch it on his high school tape. He’s a guy that’s very creative.”

Salter recently told VR2 on SI, "I'm mostly looking forward to just getting down there and getting to know all the players and build that strong bond with them and mainly getting my time in the classroom with the rest of the QB's and Coach Weinke and learn some things that I don't know from them. Also, being able to get there early to learn the playbook, so I can get in that rotation as early as possible."

Cedar Hill's next test will come against Guyer next weekend.