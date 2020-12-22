Watch: Vols TE Signee Miles Campbell Talks Future on Rocky Top, More

Miles Campbell signed to play at the University of Tennessee last Wednesday, following the conclusion of his signing ceremony, he discussed the opportunity, the relief of signing and much more in the video above with VR2 on SI. Below is his SI All-American evaluation.

Prospect: TE Miles Campbell

Status: SI All-American candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-3, 234 pounds

School: Douglasville (Ga.) South Paulding

Committed to: Tennessee

Projected Position: Tight End

Frame: Adequate height and length. Broad shoulders and wide chest. Relatively slender, tightly-wound legs and trunk. Has a significant room left for additional mass.

Athleticism: Rare package of physical tools. Consistently clocked at 4.6 in the 40-yard dash. Reaches top speed in a hurry. Outstanding feet; moves like running back or wide receiver. Excellent overall body control. Natural hands, capable of catching well outside the body. Budding strength.

Instincts: Dangerous, creative ball-carrier. Innate open-field vision; both create running lanes and lets them develop. Shows promising power as run blocker, routinely flattening defensive backs.

Polish: Hands catcher. Advanced route-runner. Shows refinement, nuance getting in and out of breaks. Good feel for sitting in zone coverage. Limited experience as an in-line blocker.

Bottom Line: Playmaker, first and foremost. Will line up all over the field for Tennessee, including Wildcat quarterback, but be identified as a tight end/H-back. Matchup nightmare in the pass game. Boasts tools to contribute immediately, and is 15-20 pounds of muscle away from playing all three downs. All-SEC and NFL ceiling.