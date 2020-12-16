Watch: William Griffin-Parker Signing Day Evaluation

Prospect: William Griffin-Parker



Status: SI All-American candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-5, 330 pounds

Position: Offensive Tackle

School: Nashville (Tenn.) Pearl-Cohn



Projected Position: Right Tackle, Offensive Guard

Frame: He’s a massive individual with long arms and big hips. He will probably need to manage weight in college.

Athleticism: He plays both ways with above-average effort and athleticism. Has some tightness in his hips, but there’s reason to believe those things will be cleaned up in a power-5 strength and conditioning program.

Instincts: All he knows is power, strength, and effort. He knows when guys are leaning and it’s time to finish the block as well. There’s a level of nastiness that shows up on tape consistently.

Polish: The technique is a bit sporadic at times, and there’s been little proof that he has a clean pass set, but what he does have is an NFL frame and clearly a willingness to work and work hard.

Bottom Line: Griffin is going to be a year two or three starter, but when everything is cleaned up from the technique, hips, and body composition, it’s going to get very scary for defenders because he’s just so strong. His ability to potentially play more than one spot on the line could accelerate his debut at the next level.