Dynamic Edge Rusher Landyn Watson High on Vols, Details Recruitment

Hutto (TX) edge rusher Landyn Watson is one of the most coveted prospects in America at his position. He recently released his top list of schools, and Tennesse made the list. Watson broke down his interest in the Vols and more here.

Watson said, "the recruiting process has been very grueling for me. The Coronavirus now plays a big role in me not being able to go visit those schools that I am considering and need to visit to get a feel for my parents and me."

Watson continued, "the schools that have been in contact with me a lot like almost every day during this process have been Virginia Tech, Tennessee, Cal, and Texas Tech." Watson, a one-time LSU commitment, has a list of suitors across the country included in his top schools (featured below).

Watson said on the Vols, "they see me playing the outside linebacker position in their 3-4 defense where I can be able to rush the passer and drop into coverage. They said I have a unique talent where I would be able to play that position and be very big for them."

He added, "they have been in very big pursuit of me. They have been recruiting me really hard."

Watson said on Jeremy Pruitt's history with elite edge rushers, "that will play a big role in me choosing a school. I definitely want to go to a school where I can be developed and not just play football. I want to be able to get developed and go to the next level, and then have a career after that. That is pretty much going to be how I choose a school. It is going to play a main role in how I choose a school is where I can get developed at."

Watson knows what career path he wants to pursue after football, saying, "I want to major in communications or sports broadcasting. I want to be an ESPN analyst after football, and if that doesn't work out, then I want to be able to coach."

The 6'3, 240lbs edge rusher said of his own game, "one big word to describe me would be versatile. I am very versatile. I can do a lot of things that people do not think I can do. I can do a lot of things that other kids like me cannot do. I have a unique talent to where I can rush the passer and drop in coverage. I am fast and physical. I am physical with my hands. Coaches can put me at any position on the field, and I can be productive."

Watson said on a timeline, "I am definitely waiting to make sure I visit all of the schools I am interested in, if I haven't already, which are Tennessee, Michigan, and some of the schools like that. I am making sure that I go to visit the schools before I make a decision. I am not planning on making a decision soon, but I am don't have a set date. I could commit at any time."

Watson is rated as the 295th overall prospect in the country and the 16th overall weakside defensive end, according to 247 Sports.