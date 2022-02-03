Where Tennessee Finished in Final Recruiting Rankings for 2022 Class

Despite a slow National Signing Day, which was highlight by Jayson Jenkins, who announced his commitment to Tennessee over the weekend, officially signing his letter of intent and several quality preferred walk-ons announcing their intentions to take an opportunity to come to Knoxville, Tennessee's first full signing class under Josh Heupel finished inside of the top fifteen of Sports Illustrated's team rankings.

With 21 total commitments and two SI99 members, the Vols finished at No.12 overall and sixth in the SEC, per Sports Illustrated.

The Vols two SI99 members include James Pearce and Addison Nichols. Nichols was an inaugural member and comes in at No.99 overall, while Pearce is a late riser in the rankings and surged up to No.81 overall.

Pearce's debut came on the heels of an impressive senior season.

"The production over the last two years with Pearce has been among the best in the country, registering more than 30 varsity sacks despite a condensed junior campaign due to the pandemic," Sports Illustrated's Director of Recruiting John Garcia said. "The junior sample showed an athletic, lengthy and twitchy athlete pursuing the football better than the competition. It up-ticked as a senior, even with the opposing offense's attention drawn to him, as the polish was much more apparent. Pearce gained good weight, though there is more to add to his 6' 5" frame, but he had a plan as a pass rusher in the fall. The counter moves, bend, length and one of the best first steps in the cycle combined for a more well-rounded product as a senior and it earned him a top-10 ranking among edge prospects in a strong year at the position."

Despite only two SI99 members in the class, Tennessee was able to stay at No.12 because of several players in their class being considered for the SI99 ranking status, including Kaleb Webb, Squirrel White, Justin Williams and Joshua Josephs.

The finish saw the Vols finish above Ole Miss (25), Florida (21), Kentucky (18), Auburn (16), and LSU (14).

Tennessee's finish on other recruiting sites:

247 Sports Team Rankings: 16th

Rivals Team Rankings: 12th

On3 Sports Team Rankings: 16th