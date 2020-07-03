QB Guru George Whitfield Weighs-In on Vols QB Commit Salter's Elite 11 Performance

MURFREESBORO, Tenn.-- Kaidon Salter's natural talent is obvious, and a major reason that he was invited to the Elite 11 finals in Nashville this week, but according to Quarterback guru George Whitfield Jr., who has been the main trainer for the likes of Cam Newton, Jameis Winston, Andrew Luck, and Donovan McNabb, believes Salters pound for pound ability is what sets him apart from the field.

Following the three day event, Whitfield Jr. joined VR2 on SI's, Matt Ray to discuss what he saw from Salter. He said on Salter's arm talent, "a lot of suddenness, a lot of snap. A strong arm. Honestly, here at the Elite 11, I don't think it is too much to say he generated the most power per pound of anybody else here. The scale says he might be 180ish, but the ball says he is about 215. I think that speaks volumes to just how he is coordinated in throwing the ball as a total body system. He is not an arm thrower. He can match anybody here. I think that is pretty special."

Adding this in with his mobility, is a key defining factor in his game, according to Whitfield. He said, "it is everything because it allows you to play deep into games. You are working off a system. You can hold off fatigue longer. You are less reliant on your shoulder and use your overall system. I think there are a lot of big arm quarterbacks, who towards the end of camp or mid-season, experience fatigue and that V8 is down to a V6, and so on. If you're a total body like Salter is you can maintain."

Obviously, there is always room for growth and improvement, which is one of the top reasons for an event like the Elite 11. Whitfield said on what he wants to see Salter improve, "that is a good question. I have only seen his highlight film, and I did not get to see him in 7-on-7 this year like we normally do with a lot of prospects. So, I did not get a chance to watch him lead, and how does he stare down a little chaos. How does he rally? How does he push? Those things are interesting for me to watch and see how it goes. I believe he has all of those things, but what does he need to work on? Just like all young quarterbacks, you can't work enough on your footwork. I am talking about your drops. You should be able to drop cold. You can't work enough in randomness and pressure. You want power and touch, so I think he has all of those things, but at 16-17 years old, you are not what you are going to be, so I think he should keep right on working."

Hours after the event ended, it was announced Salter made the Elite 11.