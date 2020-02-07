VolunteerCountry
Wideman, Beckwith Headline Tennessee's Signing Day Additions

Cory Sanning

Tennessee kicked off its annual National Signing Day festivities on Wednesday, and it got off to a roaring start.

At least, head coach Jeremy Pruitt seems to think so. 

Bringing in the country's No. 10 class according to 247Sports, the Vols jumped up four spots from their initial ranking of 14. 

After bringing in four-star athlete Dee Beckwith from Florence, Alabama, UT was able to flip Florida State's top offensive commit in wide receiver Malachi Wideman before the day came to a close. 

A native of Venice, Florida, Wideman had originally intended on playing for the Seminoles before Chris Weinke and Tee Martin were able to persuade him to re-think his decision. 

For Pruitt, Wednesday's press conference meant the end of a hectic week for the Vols' leading man. Not only did he round out his recruiting class, but he made some changes to his coaching staff as well. 

Former tight ends coach Brian Niedermeyer will be taking his talents to other side of the ball, a move Pruitt credited to the assistant coach's versatility.

“With the flexibility that Brian has, moving him to inside linebackers is going to be a great addition,” Pruitt said. “It shows the value he has as a coach and his versatility as a coach.”

The big stories of the day were Beckwith and Wideman, both of whom have expressed interest in playing both football and basketball during their time at Tennessee.

In fact, Pruitt was able to set Wideman up with a meeting across the way at Pratt Pavilion with Rick Barnes and his staff. 

While Wideman is attending UT on a football scholarship, he will be given the opportunity on the hardwood once the season wraps up.

“When he came on his official visit, we got him over there with Rick and his staff...when you’re recruiting guys from multiple sports, you have to do that,” Pruitt said. “They’re on football scholarships, so it starts there, then you lay out a plan for them to have success.”

Regarded as a "blue-chip" recruit in both football and basketball, Wideman also participated in jumping events in track and field during his time at Venice High School.

While looked at as a raw route-runner at this stage in his career, Wideman boasts the athleticism needed to thrive in college football and, according to 247Sports, could easily pack on size if football becomes his primary focus.

Beckwith boasts many of the same abilities.

A three-sport athlete that also played basketball and ran track at Florence High School, Beckwith also brings a diverse background to the Vols that could translate across multiple sports. 

It’s Beckwith’s versatility on the football field and his ability to make plays that has Pruitt and his staff raving about him, however. 

“He’s a guy that we targeted really early...he’s a guy that can project to play a number of positions,” Pruitt said. “To me, when he’s really dynamic is when the ball is in his hand.”

With one of the nation’s 10 best classes under its belt, Tennessee will be looking to reach new heights in 2020.

Only time will be the deciding factor on whether or not these additions will pay off. 

