Elite DB Wilcoxson Breaks Down His Decision to Commit to Tennessee

Tennessee landed its second commitment in as many days when 2021 four-star defensive back Kamar Wilcoxson announced his pledge to the Vols via Twitter. Wilcoxson has been a long-time target of Tennessee's, and he breaks down his decision here.

After Wilcoxson de-committed from Florida, he became one of the hottest targets in the recruiting world. He told VR2 on SI just two weeks ago, " well, I have 53 offers, and out of all of those, I have probably heard from 48 since I de-committed. So, I trimmed it down to eight. Those eight have something I am looking for in a school, and they fill those categories for me."

Now, Wilcoxson is a Vol. He said of his decision, "Tennessee checked all the boxes for me that I needed to be checked. I committed now because I plan on building a legendary class around me, and I couldn’t recruit for a school I wasn’t committed to."

Tennessee never stopped recruiting Wilcoxson over the last year and a half, even during the two commitments to Florida. This was a big factor, as well. He said earlier, "it means a lot. Other schools are prioritizing me, but I know with Tennessee, they really want me bad. They have players on the team recruiting me. They are figuring out which people are influential in my life, and they are starting to develop relationships with them. So, they could be good with the whole family."

Now that work has paid off for Jeremy Pruitt and Derrick Ansley. Wilcoxson has joined a Tennessee class with tremendous momentum on the recruiting trail.

Wilcoxson said of what he expects at Tennessee, " I see myself being the best corner to come through Tennessee ever."

Wilcoxson will be coached by two of the best defensive back minded coaches in the game. He said of this opportunity, "I’m really excited because they are elite when it comes to development and instilling knowledge and wisdom into me. I can’t wait to get on campus in January!"

Now, Wilcoxson has turned his attention to the recruiting trail, and he already knows who his top targets are. He said, " I’m going to push hard for Julian Nixon, Cody Brown, Amarius Mims, Keanu Koht, Terrion Arnold & some more guys."

Wilcoxson is rated as the nation's 246th overall prospect by Rivals.com. He will play cornerback when he arrives in Knoxville.