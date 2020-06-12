Watch: Vols DB Commit Wilcoxson Can Do-It-All in the Secondary

Kamar Wilcoxson is one of the top DB targets that Jeremy Pruitt identified when he arrived in Knoxville. With Wilcoxson's signing class still a couple of years away, Pruitt honed in on a DB target that basically every school in the country offered. Adding Derrick Ansley to the mix helped the Vols grab Wilcoxson' commitment, and he is now a focal point of the 2020 class.

Shortly after he committed, VR2 on Sports Illustrated's Brandon Martin wrote, "Wilcoxson is exactly the kind of defensive back that Jeremy Pruitt has put a premium on recruiting since arriving in Knoxville. At 6’1” and 205 pounds, Wilcoxson has the size to play anywhere in the secondary effectively. Importantly, he has the speed, skillset, and intelligence to play multiple roles, even in Pruitt and Ansley's complex defensive scheme. Wilcoxson is a player that the Tennessee staff has good reason to expect to transition to the college game quickly. Wilcoxson has been a multi-year starter for high school powerhouse IMG Academy. He has been playing in a system and for a school that is designed to prepare him for college and allow him to make a smooth transition to the classroom and an early impact on the field. Wilcoxson has been asked to digest a college level playbook while at IMG, and has been able to do so. Going into his senior season, Wilcoxson is one of the players the Ascenders' coaches trust to set the defense. His cerebral play and high football IQ have allowed him to thrive in one of the elite high school programs in the nation, and should allow him to get to the field early in college. His ability to not just play, but understand, multiple secondary spots should allow him the fastest possible route to the field."

You can take a look above at the featured video courtesy of SI All-American and decide for yourself.