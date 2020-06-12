Volunteer Country
Top Stories
VR2
Football
Men's Basketball

Watch: Vols DB Commit Wilcoxson Can Do-It-All in the Secondary

Matthew Ray

Kamar Wilcoxson is one of the top DB targets that Jeremy Pruitt identified when he arrived in Knoxville. With Wilcoxson's signing class still a couple of years away, Pruitt honed in on a DB target that basically every school in the country offered. Adding Derrick Ansley to the mix helped the Vols grab Wilcoxson' commitment, and he is now a focal point of the 2020 class.

Shortly after he committed, VR2 on Sports Illustrated's Brandon Martin wrote, "Wilcoxson is exactly the kind of defensive back that Jeremy Pruitt has put a premium on recruiting since arriving in Knoxville. At 6’1” and 205 pounds, Wilcoxson has the size to play anywhere in the secondary effectively. Importantly, he has the speed, skillset, and intelligence to play multiple roles, even in Pruitt and Ansley's complex defensive scheme. Wilcoxson is a player that the Tennessee staff has good reason to expect to transition to the college game quickly. Wilcoxson has been a multi-year starter for high school powerhouse IMG Academy. He has been playing in a system and for a school that is designed to prepare him for college and allow him to make a smooth transition to the classroom and an early impact on the field. Wilcoxson has been asked to digest a college level playbook while at IMG, and has been able to do so. Going into his senior season, Wilcoxson is one of the players the Ascenders' coaches trust to set the defense. His cerebral play and high football IQ have allowed him to thrive in one of the elite high school programs in the nation, and should allow him to get to the field early in college. His ability to not just play, but understand, multiple secondary spots should allow him the fastest possible route to the field."

You can take a look above at the featured video courtesy of SI All-American and decide for yourself.

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Mid-week all-day Tennessee Chat

Matthew Ray

by

VolNater88

Returning Player Profile: Brian Maurer

Returning Player Profile: Brian Maurer

Volunteer Country Staff

Watch: Brian Niedermeyer Releases Video on LB Brotherhood, Return to Greatness

Watch: Brian Niedermeyer Releases Video on LB Brotherhood, Return to Greatness

Matthew Ray

ESPN Analyst Projects Trey Smith as SEC's Top Offensive Guard

ESPN Analyst Projects Trey Smith as SEC's Top Offensive Guard

Volunteer Country Staff

Elite Offensive Tackle Julian Armella Details List of Favorites, Talks Recruitment

Elite Offensive Tackle Julian Armella Details List of Favorites, Talks Recruitment

Matthew Ray

Weekly Recruiting Chat

Matthew Ray

by

SethDaddy21

Peyton Manning Receives Commemorative Plaque from the Rose Bowl

Peyton Manning Receives Commemorative Plaque from the Rose Bowl

Matthew Ray

Returning Player Profile: QB Jarrett Guarantano

Returning Player Profile: QB Jarrett Guarantano

Volunteer Country Staff

Breaking: Vols Pitcher Crochet Drafted in 1st Round of Major League Draft

Garrett Crochet has been selected in the MLB draft

Volunteer Country Staff

Tennessee Among Shortlist of Favorites for Elite Florida DB McGhee

Elite Defensive Back Damarius McGhee has released his top 5

Matthew Ray