Watch: Vols TE Commit Wolfe has Potential to Thrive Under Jim Chaney

Matthew Ray

Hudson Wolfe committed to Tennessee yesterday, signaling the end of long, thought out recruitment. Wolfe is one of the most polished tight ends in the country, and he has an extremely high ceiling under Jim Chaney, that could lead to a productive time in Knoxville.

Shortly after he committed, VR2 on SI's Brandon Martin wrote, "Wolfe is a 6’6” and 250 pound tight end that is capable of doing everything that Jeremy Pruitt, Jim Chaney, and Joe Osovet will ask of him. Wolfe is a polished product already at tight end, able to make an impact as a blocker and receiver thanks to his size. While Wolfe brings excellent skills as a receiver to the table, it is his prowess as a blocker that has made him so coveted by Pruitt and his staff. Pruitt has made it clear since arriving in Knoxville that he intends to have a physical offense that emphasizes a run-first mentality. That means that Volunteer tight ends are required to be able, willing blockers that make an impact in the running game. Wolfe is a polished, impactful blocker wherever he lines up on film, be it on the line, set back off the line as a wing, as an H back, or split out away from the formation. At Hardin County, the Tigers use Wolfe as a lead blocker, setting the edge, getting to the second level, or using him to pull at times. Wolfe plays with good pad level as a blocker and shows sound technique when engaging and neutralizing defenders. On film, Wolfe shows he can block linemen, linebackers, or defensive backs. He delivers punishing blocks that he finishes whichever level he is on, often springing backs for long runs. Wolfe also shows that he can chip ends and linebackers effectively as well as pick up blocks, then release out into a route on a delay. This may all seem rather straight forward, but these are some of the finer technical points of being a complete, in-line tight end, and Wolfe already displays an excellent understanding and grasp of these skills."

We take a look at his highlights here courtesy of SI-All American

