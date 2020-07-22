Volunteer Country
SI All-American Team: Vols Commit Wolfe "Instant Impact" Tight End

Matthew Ray

Hudson Wolfe committed to Tennessee on June 15th, and he was a key addition to Tennessee class. A long-time target for Jeremy Pruitt's program checked off an impact player at a key position of need.

Wolfe measures in at 6-foot-5, 245 pounds, and the SI All-American team recently named him to the inaugural SI All-American watchlist, but he may be one of the most college-ready prospects at the position.

Wolfe's evaluation reads:

Frame: Near ideal frame for a modern-day tight end prospect. Tall with great length and well-proportioned upper and lower half.

Athleticism: Certainly not just a move-the-sticks tight end prospect. Big stride gains ground in a hurry and there’s plus body control when the ball is in the air. Runs somewhat upright but maximizes frame in the process. Has tools after the catch including finishing power.

Instincts: Transitions easily up the field and can adjust to the football, back-shoulder and/or vertically, without losing much momentum. Toughness over the middle allows for targets to all three levels along with the added value in the red zone. Eager blocker with a suddenness towards the assignment and natural extension thereafter.

Polish: Spends plenty of time split out among the wideouts and holds his own off the line with a strong stem. Can flip defender’s leverage early in the route and finish with strong hands, hauling in targets away from his body. Could stand to improve threat level from attached and/or backfield alignment considering he appears much more comfortable out wide through 2019.

Bottom Line: Wolfe has instant-impact potential within the Power 5 because of his combination of size, athleticism and production in the red zone. He is comfortable making plays in the passing game from multiple alignments, can put routes together and possesses natural hands at the position. Should his blocking base prove to be a bit more consistent, he’ll be a three-down weapon and a multi-year contributor for years to come.

Wolfe recently told VR2 on SI, "They (Tennessee) want me to be that three-down tight end that can do it all. You never what the offense is going to do when I am on the field from a defensive perspective. Just be the guy that can be in there at all times on all three downs."

He added at the time, "as a player, they are going to get my all, regardless of if I play early or late. Whenever they feel like I can do it, I am all in."

Tennessee already faces the challenge of finding productivity from multiple tight ends this season after the loss of Dominick Wood-Anderson, and the recent news of Austin Pope undergoing surgery.

Wolfe will have the opportunity to play right away once he arrives in Knoxville, which will be a welcome addition to Jim Chaney's vertical attack for the coming years.

